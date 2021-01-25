Brian Schmetzer is officially staying home.
The two-time MLS Cup-winning coach has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Sounders, the club announced Monday.
“It was always my preference,’’ Schmetzer said of the long-rumored extension during a Monday conference call with reporters. “I mean, that’s kind of the obvious answer. But there certainly were days where I thought ‘OK, what if this doesn’t happen? What if there is an opportunity that I would seriously consider in another market with a different club?’ ”
And as extension negotiations progressed slowly last season — partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties over how the season played out — the “pretty pragmatic” and “realistic” coach sometimes allowed himself to think the unthinkable about what life without the Sounders might be like.
“I mean yeah I’ve had thoughts about that,” he said. “But it’s obviously always been, you know, my first choice to remain here with the Sounders.”
And that’s now assured for this coming season and beyond.
Schmetzer took over the job in July 2016 and has led the Sounders to the MLS Cup final in four of his five seasons, turning them into a perennial MLS powerhouse with a career regular-season record of 67-37-34.
“Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,” Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer said in the statement. “Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization’s recent success.”
Signing Schmetzer to a multiyear deal comes as a relief to an organization that has lost two pillars in the past week, with star winger Jordan Morris leaving on loan to Swansea City of the English Championship League and VP and sporting director Chris Henderson leaving to take on a similar role with Inter Miami CF.