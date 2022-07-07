Shane Lemieux’s rookie season in the NFL was an unexpected success story and he embraced the challenge of backing it up.
But he never got the chance.
Not much of one, that is. He got 17 snaps.
A knee injury suffered in training camp flared up in the season opener and led to surgery, quickly ending the sophomore season for the New York Giants’ offensive lineman.
“That was the first injury of my career,” the West Valley graduate told reporters last month during offseason OTAs. “I wanted to be out there for my team. It was a difficult thing mentally because I love the practice and love being out there and playing. But by halftime (of his start against Denver), I was in a lot of pain. I knew that was enough.”
Lemieux, who started 52 consecutive games over four seasons at Oregon, was suddenly idled on injured reserve with nothing to do but rehab the repaired patellar tendon in his left knee.
“I made a home gym when I was on the IR and that was my gig this offseason,” he said. “I’m a workout junkie — that’s what I really like to do and this way I didn’t even have to leave my house. It’s a new year and I’m here now. I’m healthy and I’m ready to roll.”
New York’s fifth-round draft pick in 2020 got spot time in rotations early in his rookie season, but when an opportunity came he seized it. When starting left guard Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID, Lemieux took over and never gave it up even when Hernandez returned. He started the final nine games, including a 17-12 victory over Seattle at Lumen Field.
Lemieux, who received high marks for his run blocking and lesser evaluations for pass protection as a rookie, worked with the starting offensive line this spring and appears to be a full go. But much happened during the offseason and he returns to a different front office and coaching staff.
First-year general manager Joe Schoen hired head coach Brian Daboll, formerly Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, to replace Joe Judge and they have overhauled much of the offensive with left tackle Andrew Thomas the only holdover starter from last year. They brought in veterans and targeted this area in the draft.
Lemieux is all in.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “We have a great group of guys. Obviously, learning a new scheme is fun and it’s stressful at the same time because you have to learn all new stuff. But it’s kind of a cool from a standpoint of getting my feet under me again and starting from scratch basically.”
Although he’s new to the Giants, Daboll came in knowing quite a bit about Lemieux, having evaluated him for the 2020 draft while at Buffalo.
“He’s a tough, smart, dependable guy,” Daboll said. “He plays with a nasty edge, which you need up front. He’s done a really nice job here. He’s what I thought he was when we evaluated him. Now when the pads get on, he’ll have an opportunity to show that.”
The Giants used the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft to take Alabama’s Evan Neal, who will likely be the right tackle, and they selected offensive linemen in the third and fifth rounds. New York also brought in Mark Glowinski, an eight-year veteran, to take over at right guard.
The third-round pick, North Carolina’s Joshua Ezeudu, could be the primary competition at left guard for Lemieux, who’s entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract.
Having not had a winning record since 2016, the Giants continue to search for the right combination on the O-line. It wasn’t long ago when New York was dominant up front and Lemieux knows that history.
“We need to hold ourselves to a standard of the kind of offensive line play when they were winning Super Bowls,” Lemieux said. “I have a great deal of respect for that history here. We need to be tone-setters like they were and have that mentality.”
The Giants open training camp for rookies on July 19 and the rest of the team on July 26. After three preseason games in August, New York opens at Tennessee on Sept. 11 and will return to Seattle for a Week 8 game on Oct. 30.
