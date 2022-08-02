Carter Young's pivot was firmly in place.
And then, all of a sudden in a whirlwind weekend, it was replaced by a much bigger one.
The Selah graduate and former Vanderbilt shortstop, who transferred to LSU and was introduced to Baton Rouge media and fans last week, signed with the Baltimore Orioles just hours before the MLB Draft signing deadline on Monday.
"That was a crazy 48 hours," Young's father, Phil, told the Herald-Republic. "We didn't hear anything from (Baltimore) until Saturday morning and then all of a sudden we had to make a lot of decisions really fast."
According to media reports from Baltimore, the Orioles steered Young away from LSU with an offer of $1.325 million — much higher value than his 17th-round selection in last month's MLB draft would suggest. He was the 497th overall pick.
According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Young's signing is a record-breaker. The previous high for a 17th-round pick was $450,000, which the Pirates gave to right-hander Ryan Hafner in 2010.
What may have worked in Young's favor was Baltimore failing to sign third-rounder Nolan McLean. The Oklahoma State right-hander/third baseman was the highest unsigned pick of the draft.
A year ago, Young helped the Commodores reach the College World Series Finals, hitting a team-high 16 homers with 52 RBI. But this year he struggled with a .207 batting average and seven home runs. Wanting a "change in scenery" after three seasons at Vanderbilt, he entered the transfer portal and selected LSU, where he had recently moved into an apartment and was "getting settled there," according to Phil Young.
But aside from his recent dip, which clearly had an effect on the draft, Young's future was obviously extremely tempting to the Orioles. The switch-hitting Young started 132 games at Vanderbilt, where he hit 23 home runs with an .807 OPS and provided solid defense and speed.
Young said last month he was focused on the move to LSU and not putting too much expectation on the draft — a realistic sentiment considering his selection in the 17th round. But there was still the chance for the right opportunity, he said.
And Baltimore took care of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.