Selah's Andrew Murphy will head to Mexico on Thursday for the third fight of his promising boxing career.
Luis Jesus Alcaraz (2-4) of Mexico will be Murphy's next challenger in Los Mochia, Sinaloa, Mexico, available on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m.
Murphy picked up wins in each of his first two professional bouts, defeating Jonathan Gonzalez by unanimous decision and then knocking out Nigel Farmer in the first round on May 22. The East Valley grad continues to gain respect thanks to his results and praise from his trainer, former world champion Roy Jones Jr.
Another Jones Jr. boxer, Kevin Newman, will headline the RJJ Boxing event against Manuel Gallegos. Murphy's four-round middleweight bout will be one of five fights on the undercard.