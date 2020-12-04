SEATTLE — The Seahawks will likely be down two starters for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants, with right tackle Brandon Shell and cornerback Tre Flowers seemingly long shots to play.
But defensive end Carlos Dunlap could play, coach Pete Carroll said Friday when he talked to the media.
Shell (ankle) and Flowers (hamstring) were listed as doubtful, as was reserve running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee). All sat out practice Friday.
Dunlap was among four players listed as questionable, the others being running back Carlos Hyde (toe), right guard Damien Lewis (groin) and backup guard/center Kyle Fuller (ankle). Dunlap and Fuller sat out Friday, and Lewis and Hyde were limited.
Dunlap, who suffered a foot injury against the Eagles on Monday night, did not practice Friday and has not practiced all week. But Carroll portrayed Dunlap as a game-time decision with some optimism.
“He was pretty bright-eyed about it today,” Carroll said of Dunlap, who has revived the Seahawks’ pass rush since his arrival via trade with the Bengals in October, getting four sacks in four games. “We’ll see what happens.”
Carroll said Shell has made a good turn in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain suffered Nov. 19 against Arizona but added he’d “be surprised if he can play this weekend.” That appears to mean another start at right tackle for Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi was limited in practice Friday because of a calf issue, which Carroll said the team didn’t know about until Friday. But Carroll but indicated he’ll play, and Ogbuehi was not given an injury designation.
Ogbuehi started in place of Shell against the Eagles — his first since 2017. He allowed five pressures in 68 snaps and had a holding penalty that negated a Carlos Hyde touchdown run.
“If he’s ready to go, yeah,” Carroll said when asked if Ogbuehi will start at tackle. “He got through the first game. He’s going to be much better his next time out. He played better as the game went on. So if we can get him out there, we’ll count on him do a good job.”
If Ogbuehi can’t go, the Seahawks likely would turn to Jamarco Jones.
Flowers played every snap against the Eagles but came out of the game with a tight hamstring. Carroll said an MRI didn’t reveal significant damage but added “he’s got something we have to deal with. It’s not a serious hamstring injury, but it’s enough to really bother him this week, and then to expect for him to turn around and bounce back this week is a lot to expect.”
With Flowers almost certainly out, D.J. Reed likely will start at right cornerback with Shaquill Griffin on the left side. Reed started two games this year at left corner in place of Griffin as well as also having played the nickel. Quinton Dunbar had been starting on the right side to open the year, but he is on IR because of a knee injury.
Though Hyde was listed as questionable and was limited in practice Friday, Carroll said he is “counting on” him to play and team with Chris Carson at tailback.
Carson had just eight carries to Hyde’s 15 against the Eagles, but Carroll said to expect Carson to get more work now that he has a game under his belt after missing the previous four because of a sore foot.
“It’s likely that Chris will get the ball more than that,” Carroll said of Carson, who was a full participant in practice Friday.
For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as doubtful because of a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy is expected to start in his place. The only other Giant listed on the injury report was linebacker David Mayo (knee), who was questionable.
Carroll ‘thrilled’ for Gordon
The Seahawks learned Thursday that receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play in the final two regular-season games and playoffs after he passes through COVID-19 testing and has two weeks of practice.
Gordon was suspended last December, after playing five games with the Seahawks, for violating league policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse, his eighth league or team suspension since 2012.
Carroll said the team has “a really good system” in place to help Gordon. The team’s relationship with him also should help, Carroll said.
“I’m really happy for Josh that he gets a chance to come back and play,” Carroll said of Gordon, who had seven catches for 139 yards with Seattle in 2019. “He’s worked really hard to make that a possibility. And our experience with Josh, he was a great guy. He worked hard, learned well, played hard, did a lot of nice stuff.
“We know him a lot better now. It will be different him coming to us this time around as we were learning him last time. But I’m mostly thrilled for Josh to have the opportunity, and we’re gonna have a really good football player come try to help us out down the stretch.”
Penny to return next week
After expressing optimism for a few weeks that running back Rashaad Penny would return to practice soon, Carroll said he could finally state definitively it will happen.
“Yeah, Rashaad is practicing next week, and we finally, we’ve made the commitment and we’re doing it,” Carroll said.
The team’s first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny has not played since tearing an ACL last Dec. 8 and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all season.
Once Penny returns he can practice for three weeks before the team has to place him on the 53-player roster or back on injured reserve.
The Seahawks obviously hope Penny will show quickly he is able to play and help out in the final few regular-season games and the playoffs, with Homer’s injuries providing a potential roster spot.
Carroll was not as optimistic about the prospects for rookie second-round pick Darrell Taylor, a defensive end out of Tennessee.
Taylor has spent all season on the Non-Football Injury list while recovering from having a titanium rod put in his leg to repair a stress fracture.
Carroll said Taylor left the area to see some doctors to get evaluated and added he has not heard from Taylor on how the trip went.
“We’ll find out about that,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any information.”