SEATTLE — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday he was intentionally being “really vague” about the status of receiver DK Metcalf because the team remains unsure how long he will be sidelined — or if he will be sidelined at all — with a knee injury suffered against the Chargers on Sunday.
Carroll said during an afternoon news conference Monday that Metcalf will not need surgery on a patellar tendon injury suffered late in the first quarter of a 37-23 victory over the Chargers.
But Carroll also said he can’t say when Metcalf will be back.
“I don’t really have a clue on that one,” Carroll said when asked when Metcalf might be able to play again. “But I know he’s really anxious to try to make his way back and in his mind he wants to try to practice Wednesday. I don’t know if that’s even possible. But he’s still pretty sore today.”
Carroll said the key now will be, “How he responds to the treatment and we’ll see what happens.”
Metcalf was injured while leaping for a pass near the goal line on a play that snapped with two minutes to play in the first quarter. Metcalf appeared to suffer the injury when he landed awkwardly on his left knee on the incomplete pass.
After being examined on the sidelines, he was carted off the field and then was immediately declared out for the rest of the game after playing 20 snaps.
Asked if it could be termed “unlikely” Metcalf will play Sunday against the New York Giants at Lumen Field, Carroll said, “I don’t know that. I’m going to leave it wide open on that one. I know what he wants to do so I’m going to kind of follow him a little bit on this one. I’m sorry. I can’t call it. Let’s give us a couple days to let it cool down, see what’s going on.
“He won’t get extensive work on Wednesday regardless. We’re going to take care of him and make sure we’re doing the right thing and we’ll just see. Unfortunately we don’t know.”
Carroll said after the game Sunday that X-rays did not reveal any significant damage for Metcalf.
During his regular day-after-game radio show on Seattle Sports 710, Carroll said the team had gotten a “great report” on other exams done on Metcalf and that his injury could be related to an old injury.
Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards before leaving the game.
Second-year receiver Dee Eskridge and veteran Marquise Goodwin took over most of Metcalf’s snaps. Goodwin, who played 38 snaps, had two touchdown catches, one before Metcalf was injured and one after, and four catches for a team-high 67 yards.
Eskridge, the 56th overall choice in the 2021 draft, had no catches on one target but played a season-high 30 snaps. Rookie Dareke Young also played 17 snaps, his career high.
And should Metcalf have to miss any significant time, the Seahawks likely will rely on those three to help carry the rest of the receiving load after Tyler Lockett unless the team decides to make a move before the trade deadline a week from Tuesday.
“It is important that these guys can contribute,” Carroll said. “… There’s no doubt if DK can’t go this weekend those guys are going to play a bigger part. So we’re going to need them to come through.”
Seattle also has four receivers on its practice squad — former Eagles second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Bo Melton, a seventh-round choice in 2022, Cade Johnson and former Washington State standout Easop Winston.
If Metcalf were to miss the game Sunday, it would be the first of his career.
Metcalf played through a foot injury suffered in practice in late September last year and started all 17 games — he has officially started 55 of 56 games in his Seahawks career.
Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards this season, ranking second on the team in both categories behind Lockett’s 41 for 468, and also has two touchdown catches.
Bruce Irvin does ‘a good job’
Bruce Irvin played 24 snaps in the first game of his third tenure with the Seahawks and had two tackles, working in a rotation at the outside linebacker/edge rusher role.
Irvin was elevated off the practice squad after signing with the team two weeks ago.
“He did a good job,” Carroll said. “He jumped right in, made a play right off the bat. Was aggressive. Got close a couple times in the rush. Was a really, really good first outing for him.”
Irvin could be called off the practice squad two more times before he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.
Irvin was Seattle’s first-round choice in 2012 and played with the Seahawks through 2015 and then returned to the Seahawks in 2020 before suffering an ACL injury that ended his season after two games. He played six games with the Bears last year and was a free agent this season before signing with the Seahawks.
Notes
— Carroll said running back Travis Homer will return to practice this week after having been placed on injured reserve following the Atlanta game Sept. 25 with a rib injury. Seattle has used just two running backs the past two weeks after an injury to Rashaad Penny — Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. Seattle claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers from the Saints following the season-ending injury to Penny, but Jones has not played. Walker played 52 of Seattle’s 71 offensive snaps Sunday with Dallas playing the other 19.
— Carroll said safety Ryan Neal was “sick as a dog” before kickoff and had to have IV fluids before kickoff. Neal responded by playing all 71 snaps and had four pass breakups and an interception along with seven tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.