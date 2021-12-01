Attempting to beef up an injury-riddled backfield that on Monday night was held to its fewest rushing yards of the season, the Seahawks signed veteran Adrian Peterson to their practice squad Wednesday.
The team officially announced the signing Wednesday afternoon.
“Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something,” coach Pete Carroll said of Peterson, who turned 36 in March and is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,902 yards.
Carroll noted that he tried to recruit Peterson to USC before Peterson signed with Oklahoma, where he played from 2004-06 (Carroll’s USC team beat the Sooners in the Orange Bowl following the 2004 season to win the national title.)
“It’s a player that I’ve known forever way back to his high school days (at Palestine, Texas) and I’ve admired him tremendously over the years,” Carroll said. “Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day. But like I just told him we finally got him. So I’m looking for see how he does and see what he can fit in. He’s an incredible competitor and and a great guy and so I’m anxious to get him a chance to get on the field with our boys.”
Peterson gained 11,747 yards during 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he last played in 2016.
He has since bounced around the NFL having played with Arizona, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington and Tennessee the last five seasons.
He played in three games for the Titans earlier this season after Tennessee lost Derrick Henry to injury. He gained 82 yards on 27 carries in three games before being waived on Nov. 23. He gained 40 yards on nine carries in a loss to the Saints in his last game with Tennessee on Nov. 21.
Seattle has already lost Chris Carson for the season and on Monday night played without Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf), leaving the team with just two healthy running backs from the 53-man roster — Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas. Collins, though, has also been dealing with a groin injury.
Seattle also has undrafted rookie Josh Johnson on the practice squad, and he was elevated for Monday’s game but saw action only on special teams. He can be elevated only one more time before he would have to go on the 53.
Carroll said Wednesday that Penny has a chance to play this week and will not go on IR but said it remains unclear if Homer will be able to play Sunday.
“We’re going to see how he works this week, see if he can get back in action,” Carroll said of Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018 who has played just four games with 46 snaps this year, gaining 43 yards on 17 carries.
So that could leave Seattle with a running back trio for Sunday’s game of Collins, Dallas and Peterson.
Collins and Dallas gained a combined 18 yards on 10 carries (with 14 on seven coming from Collins) as Seattle had a season-low 34 rushing yards overall in a 17-15 loss to Washington. Seattle has not rushed for more than 90 yards in any of its last five games, and has just one game of over 100 yards in its last seven after topping the century mark in three of the four that Carson played in before he was shelved with a neck injury that required surgery.
By signing Peterson to the practice squad he can be elevated for each of the next two games before he would have to go on the 53-man roster.
Peterson has seen declining production the last few years, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry this season with Tennessee and 3.9 last year with Detroit, compared to his career average of 4.6 that ranks tied for 32nd all-time in NFL history and is the seventh-best of any active player.
Carroll, though, said he thinks Peterson still has something left, saying “I’ve watched the film and seen him play. He plays just as aggressive and tough as he ever has.”
Still, some might why Seattle would sign a veteran at this point as opposed to going with someone specifically Johnson, who led the Seahawks in rushing in the preseason with 74 yards on 23 carries.
But while Seattle is mired in the basement of the NFC West at 3-8 and has a roughly 1% chance of making the playoffs, via FiveThirtyEight.com, Carroll said bringing in Peterson is about doing what is best for the team in attempting to beat the 49ers Sunday.
“We’re trying to get ready to win this football game,” Carroll said. “So I’m going to see if he has got something to offer us. Just in his presence, in his thoughtless he brings something in. So let’s see what happens. We’re just trying to get the right mix.”
The Seahawks appeared to make a statement about their philosophy for the rest of the season in a tweet announcing Peterson’s signing that read “We’re going to continue to compete. All Day.” The latter sentence is a reference to Peterson’s nickname, which he has said he got from his father when he was 7 years old because he could “go all day.”
Peterson will fill the one remaining opening on Seattle’s 17-man practice squad. Seattle filled two others on Wednesday by re-signing receiver Cade Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent who was on the PS all year until being released last week, and defensive back Elijah Benton. Benton played in one game last year with Cleveland.
