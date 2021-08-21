SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks fans returned to Lumen Field for a game Saturday night for the first time since 2019.
The 12th Man was kept out of the stadium last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle’s offense, however, didn’t make it back to the friendly confines against visiting Denver in the first half.
The Seahawks trailed the Broncos 17-0 at intermission before an enthusiastic preseason crowd. A final score was unavailable at press time, but a game recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Russell Wilson watched from the sideline with most of his fellow starters as third-string quarterback Alex McGough completed 9 of 12 passes for 91 yards with three turnovers. His second interception ended a 57-yard drive all the down to the Broncos’ 29-yardline.
McGough’s first interception set up Denver’s opening score, a two-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater to KJ Hamler. Bridgewater also led a 16-play, 87-yard touchdown drive before the Broncos defense stripped McGough on a sack after Seattle reached field goal range.
Backup quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t in uniform Saturday night, although he cleared concussion protocol during the week following a scary hit in last Saturday’s 20-7 loss at Las Vegas.