RENTON — With six picks on the final day of the NFL draft Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks reinforced the trenches and added some depth in the secondary and running back rooms.
Here’s a breakdown of who Seattle selected to close out the draft:
Guard Anthony Bradford
Drafted: Fourth round (108th overall).
College: LSU
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 332.
Bradford said he sort of expected to become a Seahawk, noting he took a top-30 visit Seattle. “It went well so I wasn’t surprise at all” to get taken by Seattle. Asked what went so well, Bradford said, “the people” and “the camaraderie around the building.”
Bradford comes to Seattle as a guard with the versatility to play tackle. In fact, Bradford played substantially at both right guard and left tackle in his time at LSU, though he played almost solely at right guard last season — 736 snaps overall, with his other 79 at left tackle which came when he started a game at that position against Tennessee. But while he can play other spots, he said the team has made it clear to him where he will start out.
Bradford has a connection with Lewis. Being thrown into competition with Lewis will be nothing new for Bradford as the two were teammates at LSU in 2019. Lewis was a third-round pick at No. 69 overall in 2020.
DT Cameron Young
Drafted: Fourth round (123rd overall).College: Mississippi State
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 304.
Young comes to Seattle with some versatility to play any of the spots on the interior of the 3-4 defensive front eventually. But the Seahawks made clear he’ll be a nose tackle to start by labeling him at that spot in their announcement. Seattle needs depth there with only Myles Adams and Bryan Mone on the roster there at the moment. Adams played in 10 games as a reserve last year while Mone is recovering from an ACL injury suffered Dec. 15.
Young feels comfortable coming to Seattle, saying, “I think the Seahawks were one of my favorites. They’ve been talking to me throughout this whole process. I knew that was a place where I wanted to go.” And he noted he’ll join a couple of former teammates: left tackle Charles Cross, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022, and practice squad offensive lineman Greg Eiland, who has been with the Seahawks the past two years.
Young began his career at Mississippi State in 2018, recruited by Joe Moorhead, who was then replaced by former WSU coach Mike Leach following the 2019 season. Young’s career got off to a halting stat when he suffered an ACL injury as a redshirt freshman in 2019 that lingered into 2020. But he recovered to become a full-time starter and team leader his final two seasons in 2021 and 2022.
DE Mike Morris
Drafted: Fifth round (151st overall).
College: Michigan
Height: 6-5.
Weight: 295.
Morris is listed at 6-5, 275, but said in a conference call with Seattle reporters shortly after he was drafted that he is now up to 295, close to what he was listed as at Michigan (292). Morris said he gained the weight at the advice of his agent after his combine numbers indicated to teams that he’d be better playing on the line than on the edge.
Morris had 7.5 sacks last season but battled a high ankle sprain the second half of the year which he said held back his production some. He had only four tackles and no sacks the last three games of the season.
Morris comes from a sporting family. His father, Mike Morris Sr., played offensive line at Florida State from 1987-91 and his older sister, Milan Bolden-Morris, played college basketball at Boston College and Georgetown where she earned a master’s degree in sports industry management. She is now pursing another master’s at Michigan and is a graduate assistant with the football team, working on the offensive side. Morris said it was “amazing” having his sister with the team last season.
Center Olusegun Oluwatimi
Drafted: Fifth round (154th overall).
College: Michigan
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 309.
Expect him to get thrown right into the competition at center. Oluwatimi played nothing but center the last few years, starting 46 of his last 49 college games at that position at Virginia and Michigan. That some viewed him as only a center may be one reason he slipped to the fifth round despite an impressive pedigree of four seasons as a starter, including winning the Rimington Award last year at Michigan as the best center in college football and winning consensus All-American honors. But he also fills an obvious need for Seattle there as the Seahawks have just two other centers on their roster — free agent signee Evan Brown (who is on a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million) and Joey Hunt.
Oluwatimi attended three different colleges, initially attending Air Force for a year, which he said at the time was his best offer. After one year there, he decided he wanted to be closer to home and walked on at Virginia. He quickly earned a scholarship and started 32 games there and earned a degree in economics before entering the transfer portal and spending his final season in 2022 at Michigan.
After moving to Michigan, Oluwatimi stayed close with many of his former Virginia teammates (among them, current Seahawk safety Joey Blount, with whom he played three years at UVA). As such, he was hit particularly hard by the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players last November, which caused the Cavaliers to cancel the final game of their season.
S Jerrick Reed II
Drafted: Sixth round, (198th overall)
College: New Mexico
Height: 5-9.
Weight: 196.
Reed becomes the fifth player listed as a safety on the team’s roster after Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love and Joey Blount. Reed said the Seahawks view him as a safety who can also play in the slot and on special teams.
Reed grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, whose most famous native-turned-pro-athlete may be former Seahawk linebacker K.J. Wright. Reed said his family and Wright’s are well familiar.
Reed said he has had to overcome perceptions about his height his entire career. He did not have any D-I offers out of high school and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College for a year before getting an offer from New Mexico. His height again proved an issue heading into the NFL, he thinks, as he was not invited to the combine despite being a four-year starter at New Mexico and named as the team’s MVP following his senior season, when he made 94 tackles in 12 games. But he said he wants to prove with the Seahawks that he belongs.
RB Kenny McIntosh
Drafted: Seventh round, (237th overall)
College: Georgia
Height: 6-0
Weight: 204
McIntosh, the leading rusher on the champion Bulldogs last year — was not expecting to have to wait so long to hear his name called. He said in a conference call with Seattle reporters that he was on the phone with his agent discussing free agent options when the Seahawks called. His reaction? “Man, I’ve been waiting all day,” he said, displaying visible emotions.
McIntosh gained 824 yards on 151 carries and also had 43 receptions for 504 yards and could be initially viewed by the Seahawks as a candidate for the third-down/two-minute back role. DeeJay Dallas appears the leader for that for now. McIntosh will join Dallas and presumptive starter Kenneth Walker III and second-round pick Zach Charbonnet of UCLA in the running back room.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, McIntosh comes from a football family — a brother R.J. played at Miami and another, Deon, played at Notre Dame and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Washington State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.