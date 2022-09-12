SEATTLE — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a year ago and missed time in training camp with a broken finger, is now dealing with another ailment, a knee injury that coach Pete Carroll called “serious.”
“He hurt his knee tonight,” Carroll said. “Not a typical knee injury. His quadriceps tendon got damaged some tonight. He got hurt, so it’s a serious injury.”
Carroll didn’t offer a timeline, but his statement and tone made it clear that Adams, injured on a sack of Russell Wilson in the second quarter, is likely out for a while.
Adams’ teammate and good friend, Quandre Diggs, spoke solemnly of Adams’ plight after the game.
“It sucks man,” said Diggs, who spent the offseason recovering from a leg injury. “This guy has had a hell of a camp, a hell of an offseason. We hate to see it, especially with Jamal being one of my closest friends. It’s tough. We kind of had the same offseason, just rehab and trying to get back to being the leaders of this team and the leaders of this defense. It’s hard to imagine.”
Adams was injured on a play that snapped with 9:31 to play in the second quarter in which he blitzed and hit Wilson as he threw.
The pass fell incomplete, and the Broncos had to punt after their second possession.
After leaving the field, Adams was examined in the blue tent for a few minutes and then carted off the field with the team then announcing he was doubtful to return. The injury appeared to be to Adams’ left knee.
As with many starters, Adams did not play in the preseason, and Monday’s game was his first action since suffering a shoulder injury Dec. 5, 2021, against the 49ers.
Adams had the middle and ring finger on his left hand fused in the offseason, surgeries he hoped would make for a fully healthy 2022 season, his third with the Seahawks and first on a four-year extension paying him up to $72 million. Adams played just 12 games each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks due to injuries after missing just two games in his first three NFL seasons with the Jets.
Adams was hurt on a play in which Seattle went with a three-safety look, with Adams lining up as essentially a linebacker and Josh Jones playing as the other deep safety alongside Quandre Diggs.
Jones took over as the other safety with Adams out.
Seattle has two other safeties on its roster in veteran Ryan Neal and undrafted rookie free agent Joey Blount.
Adams, who turns 27 on Oct. 17, was acquired for a package that included Seattle’s first-round picks in 2020 and 2021.
