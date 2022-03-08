In one of the biggest trades in Seattle sports history, the Seahawks are trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a package that includes multiple first-round picks, according to multiple reports.
The NFL Network reported that the deal has been in the works for several weeks and will include at least two first-round picks, additional picks and players being sent to Seattle. It remains unclear what the haul is for Wilson but it is expected to include Denver’s first-round pick this year, selection No. 9, which will allow Seattle to draft for a quarterback this year.
The NFL Network reported that Wilson will waive the his no-trade clause and allow the trade to happen.
The NFL Network further reported that once Green Bay re-signed Aaron Rodgers earlier Tuesday that the deal between the Broncos and Seahawks came to fruition — Denver had also been in talks with the Packers about Rodgers.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last week the Seahawks “had no intention” to trade Wilson but the team never said definitively that Wilson would not be traded.
Thus ends the 10-year career of Wilson in Seattle. He led Seattle to Super Bowls in two of his first three seasons with the team, and the only win for the team following the 2013 season.
But Seattle has not advanced past the divisional round since 2015, adding to frustration for Wilson, who last year began talking about his legacy.
Wilson had two years remaining on his contract at $35 million a season and the Seahawks knew they would have to offer him a massive contract to keep him following the 2022 season.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.