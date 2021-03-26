SEATTLE — The Seahawks on Friday released defensive tackle Jarran Reed after finding no takers on the trade market for the $8.9 million 2021 salary cap hit any team would have had to take on.
Seattle is now free of that money, however, and used some of it to help fill the void left by his departure, bringing back veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year deal said to be worth up to $3 million with a $750,000 signing bonus.
It will be the third stint with the Seahawks for the 34-year-old Woods, who played two games in 2011 and then 14 in 2019 before he was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After signing with Jacksonville last spring, he decided to sit out the 2020 season for COVID-19-related reasons.
The Seahawks reportedly wanted to redo Reed’s deal to reduce his 2021 cap hit.