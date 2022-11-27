SEATTLE — A day that began as promisingly as could be — an interception on the first play and a touchdown two snaps later to give Seattle a lead after just 28 seconds — ended as disastrously as possible.
And as Josh Jacobs completed a stunning 86-yard walkoff touchdown run to give the Raiders a 40-34 overtime win Sunday over the Seahawks at Lumen Field, the Seahawks were suddenly left with a whole lot of disappointment and an equal amount of questions.
“That’s a game that we should’ve won,” linebacker Cody Barton said. “I wish we could have it back.”
But Seattle didn’t win it because it was dominated in the area where football teams pride themselves the most — in the trenches.
The Raiders rushed for 283 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry while the Seahawks rushed for just 65 and averaged only 2.8.
Jacobs finished with 229 rushing yards, the most ever against the Seahawks, surpassing the 221 of Bo Jackson in the infamous Monday night game in 1987 — his 86-yard TD was also third-longest ever against the Seahawks, behind Jackson’s 91-yarder in that 1987 game.
That rushing yardage was a key part of the Raiders’ overall 576 yards, the third most the Seahawks have ever allowed.
“We gave up way too much in the running game,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We did not play the run worth a darn in getting that done.”
And as for Seattle’s own anemic running attack?
“Not consistent like we had wanted it to be,” Carroll said,
Both were areas that showed vast improvement during a four-game winning streak in which Seattle went from 2-3 to 6-3 and atop the NFC West.
But in two losses since then — two weeks ago in Munich against Tampa Bay and Sunday — each area has lagged.
Seattle has now allowed 444 yards on 84 carries in its past two games, 5.2 per attempt, while gaining just 104 on 37 rushes, 2.8 per attempt.
But the Seahawks also had just one sack and have just one in the past two games, and also committed two costly turnovers in a loss that dropped them a game behind the 49ers in the NFC West and, if the season ended today, out of the playoff picture in the NFC with the eighth seed.
“I can tell you, every aspect of our game we didn’t do well today, well enough,” Carroll said. “It goes right to me. I’m the one that’s got to get this stuff organized so it fits together and fits right. I’m really disappointed that we’re sitting here talking about a game we didn’t win, because that was a game we should have won, could have won.”
Indeed, it almost looked too easy when Raiders QB Derek Carr overshot receiver Davante Adams and threw the ball right to Diggs on the first play of the game, leading to a Kenneth Walker III 12-yard TD run two plays later.
That kick-started a wild game that featured nine touchdowns of 12 yards or longer and saw Seattle grab an early 13-7 lead only to watch the Raiders outscore them 17-7 the rest of the first half to take a 24-20 lead at the break. The Seahawks scored two touchdowns in the second half to retake the lead.
And when Travis Homer turned a short Geno Smith pass into an 18-yard TD with 5:44 to play to put Seattle ahead 34-27, the celebration that the first moments of the game seemed to foreshadow appeared just about at hand.
But the Raiders foiled those plans with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped by a 5-yard Carr pass to Foster Moreau on a third-and-goal play that tied it at 34 with 1:54 left. The TD came two plays after an apparent Jacobs’ fumble recovered by Seattle was ruled to have come after Jacobs’ forward progress had been stopped.
A controversial reversal of a Smith pass to DK Metcalf for an apparent first down forced a Seattle punt to end regulation.
Still, the Seahawks looked as if they’d survive when Daniel Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal on the Raiders’ opening possession of overtime, a decision by Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels that seemed a bit headscratching.
But Seattle, taking over at its own 46 and needing only about 15 yards to let Jason Myers try a field goal to win it, couldn’t move it and had to punt.
Still, even then, with the Raiders at their own 14 and 4:32 left, the odds seemed to favor the Seahawks.
Instead, on the first play, a simple handoff to Jacobs resulted in one of the more stunning plays in recent Lumen Field history, as he broke past the line and then into the open, with Raiders teammates on the sidelines racing with him as he scampered into the end zone.
Jacobs had been listed as questionable due to a calf injury and said he didn’t know for sure he could play until about an hour before kickoff.
Jacobs said some of the Raiders’ own confusion on the play seemed to also confuse the Seahawks.
“I noticed that half of the defense was looking at [receiver] Mack [Hollins] because he didn’t know what he was doing on the play lining up,” Jacobs said. “When I hit the gap, I see a big hole and I just tried to run as fast as I can.”
What did the Seahawks see on the play?
No one had a good answer, with linebacker Jordyn Brooks encapsulating the general feeling, saying: “It just hit fast. I’ve got to go back and watch some film.”
That comment also seemed to epitomize a Seahawks defense that seemed out of answers for what has gone wrong the past two games after the four-game winning streak when the defense appeared to have righted itself after some early season struggles.
Instead, the faceplant against the Raiders raised the unsettling question of whether opponents have again figured out Seattle’s defense and what happens now.
Carroll said the Seahawks paid a lot of attention to Adams, which might have come at the expense of the run defense.
He also noted both the Bucs and Raiders used fullbacks and pretty much just lined up and went right at the Seahawks.
“It’s old-style ball,” Carroll said. “There’s nothing new about that at all. It’s just that it’s different, and we didn’t adjust to it in either of the last two nothing found.”
Time, though, is suddenly not on Seattle’s side with just six games left to figure things out.
“We have to fix it,” Diggs said. “Everybody’s going to expose it if we don’t fix it. We fixed it for a little bit. It showed its head today. At the end of the day, if we don’t stop the run, we’re not going to be able to do anything. It starts with everybody.”
