GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a year tinged with disappointment, Seattle’s 38-30 win over Arizona in its regular-season finale was the kind that made a positive statement about the future.
Seattle outgained an 11-win team that needed a win to capture the NFC West title 431-305, twice overcoming seven-point deficits after basically gifting the Cardinals a touchdown twice.
It was Seattle’s fourth win in its last six games, two against teams in the NFC West that made the playoffs, seeming to validate the Seahawks’ oft-stated claims that they really weren’t far off from being a playoff team themselves.
“We did everything we could to make as much of this finish this season as we could possibly do,” coach Pete Carroll said.
And then Carroll made a strong statement of his own.
The team’s first losing season in 10 years has led to lots of speculation about the fate of Carroll, who has been Seattle’s coach since 2010.
But when asked after the game if he had any question in his mind whether he would be part of the team’s future, Carroll responded emphatically.
“No,” Carroll said. “I’m in great shape.”
That’s the same phrase Carroll has used throughout his Seahawks career whenever questions about his future have arisen, though in the past it was always about whether he would re-sign with the team in years when he had little time left on his contract.
Now, Carroll has four years left, having signed a new deal in 2020 that carries him through the 2025 season.
That apparent security hasn’t stopped the questions that increasingly popped up as Seattle lost eight of its first 11 games.
Only adding to the mystery is the silence of team chair Jody Allen, who took over control of the Seahawks in the fall of 2018 after the death of her older brother, Paul.
Jody Allen has said nothing publicly since taking over the team, which hadn’t mattered much until the last few months as the Seahawks had a losing season for the first time under her watch.
After the win over the Cardinals Sunday, though, Carroll said again that he and Allen are on the same page about the future — with Carroll, as he indicated, leading the charge.
Asked what the conversations have been like with Allen in recent days, Carroll said the talks have been “like we’ve always had. Really pointed at figuring things out. She’s very analytical and she wants to make sure that we’re doing everything we can possibly do to get everything right. And she’s a terrifically competitive person in that regard. And she doesn’t want any stone unturned. Exactly the way I look at it. I just feel so connected to that thought that that’s what we do. But to have your owner talk that same way that’s a competitive perspective.
“And it goes back to the old line we used to have that we’re in a relentless pursuit of finding a competitive edge in everything we’re doing. That’s what she represents. We’ll try to do a great job of exchanging the information and then setting course for making sure that we give ourselves the best chance to be champions.”
Asked what Allen thinks about the season, Carroll at that point tried to change the subject.
“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s it. I’m not talking any more about it. She can speak for herself. She’d been with us the whole time. She’d been awesome. I’m not going to give you any inside scoop, OK? So don’t ask.”
But Carroll acknowledged there will be some tough questions to answer as the offseason begins without a playoff spot for only the second time since 2011.
“This time of year there’s a lot of stuff, a lot of tough decisions that we make — always,” Carroll said. “Huge decisions that we make in all directions and that’s what you do when you’re competing. You’ve got to figure it out. So we’re gonna do like we always do. This is no different than any other year. It’s just sooner. We’re at this topic sooner.”
But while the Seahawks are at the offseason sooner, they are also feeling much more optimistic than they might have a month ago.
Seattle has scored 30 or more points in each of its wins over the last six games, and rushed for 146 or more in five of the last six. The Seahawks on Sunday also converted 8 of 12 third downs, finally reversing what had been a season-long bugaboo.
The rushing yards, the third-down success and a season-high five sacks allowed Seattle to overcome two uncharacteristic turnovers from quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson fumbled as he was sacked on the second play of the game with Zach Allen returning it 16 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 Arizona lead.
It was easy to think that would be the start of a runaway with the Cardinals needing a win and a 49ers win over the Rams (which they got) to take the NFC West.
Instead, Seattle dominated the rest of the first half, outgaining Arizona 137-27 in the second quarter in taking a 17-10 halftime lead.
Seattle then let Arizona drive 77 yards for a touchdown to start the second half to tie the game. Wilson then threw an interception to former WSU standout Jalen Thompson, who returned it to the 1 to set up another touchdown and give Arizona a 24-17 lead.
But the Seahawks then scored touchdowns on their next three drives, with Wilson throwing a 25-yard TD pass to Freddie Swain and then running for a 4-yard score to give Seattle the lead.
Rashaad Penny then capped off his resurgent end to the season with a 62-yard TD run with 4:34 left to make it 38-27 and sew up the win. Penny finished with a career-high 190 yards on 23 carries, and 749 yards for the season with an average of 6.3 per carry that is the best in team history for a running back.
The one real down note was an injury to safety Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter. Diggs, who is now a free agent, suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, with teammates obviously distressed as he was carted off the field — cornerback D.J. Reed threw his helmet in frustration, realizing the impact the injury could have on Diggs’ future. Carroll, though, said the injury shouldn’t prevent Diggs from returning in 2022 saying “he’ll be back.”
Carroll also made clear he thinks the Seahawks will be back, as well, saying the way Seattle played the last six weeks shows it has what it needs to be successful in the future.
“It’s really, really rewarding,” Carroll said. “And I don’t think they’re going to schedule a parade in Seattle. I don’t think this there’s going to be a parade. But right now we kind of don’t care about that.
“It was putting it together, playing like we’re capable so that we can see the future, and it was it was really, really fun football game.”
The running, the third downs and the sacks, Carroll said, was “a winning formula.”
One he fully expects to be part of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.