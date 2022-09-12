SEATTLE — The full-throated boos for their former quarterback at the beginning of the night turned into gleeful chants for their new quarterback by the end of it.
“Ge-no, Ge-no, Ge-no,” a healthy assemblage of the remaining crowd of 68,695 at Lumen Field chanted as Geno Smith left the field, arms giddily waving, after Seattle’s stunning 17-16 win over Denver and Russell Wilson Monday night.
But while Smith was something of a revelation in going 23-for-28 with for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first opening-day start in eight years, it was a never-say-die defense that ultimately proved the difference in this one with three second-half goal-line stands.
Well, that and a decision by Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett that is sure to be questioned all season.
As he’d done so often in his decade in Seattle, Wilson — who was booed during pregame warmups, booed when he jogged onto the field before the game and booed when he took midfield for the coin toss — had Denver marching down the field in the final moments, ready to steal another win in the fourth quarter. He pulled off 20 fourth-quarter wins here as a Seahawk, and for a few tense moments, it looked like he might leave town with one more.
But after the Broncos ran a play that snapped with 1:11 left, Wilson completing a nine-yard pass to running back Javonte Williams to set up fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 45, the Broncos let the clock run down to 20 seconds — despite having all of their timeouts.
Denver then called time and sent out kicker Brandon McManus for a 64-yard field goal, which would have tied for the second-longest field goal in NFL history.
Surely many were thinking — Denver gave up three players, five draft picks and forked over a contract worth up to $245 million to Wilson just to take him out with the game on the line?
Even Pete Carroll wondered what was going on.
“I was surprised they took Russ out there at the end,” Carroll said. “We weren’t thinking field goal there. We were thinking it was fourth down and they were still going for it. So it gave us a chance to win the game on that play. So we were fortunate the guy didn’t make the kick. He kicked the hell out of the ball.”
Indeed, the kick appeared long enough but drifted left and no good, allowing Seattle to escape.
Wilson didn’t question the call, saying “I don’t think it was the wrong decision.”
But when the kick fell no good, it allowed the Seahawks to come away with a regular-season win that probably felt better than any other for Carroll in his 13 years with the Seahawks.
And not just because it gave the Seahawks the opening salvo in what will be a yearslong debate over whether Seattle did the right thing in trading Wilson.
Carroll wouldn’t admit the win was validating in any way because of the trade, but surely in a quiet moment Monday night he felt some.
But maybe just as satisfying to Carroll is the way Seattle got the win with smart, tough, gritty play throughout.
First, Smith threw TD passes on two of Seattle’s first four drives to give the Seahawks an early lead — and ultimately, all the points they would get — completing his first 13 passes and 17 of 18 in the first half.
“The moment came to him and he was ready for it,” Carroll said of Smith.
Smith happily said later that “people wrote me off but I never wrote back.” Of the crowd chanting throughout the game and even as he left the field, Smith said, “Tonight was just electric, and to see how it ended up was great.”
With the offense hibernating in the second half — just 37 yards on 18 plays — it was the defense that proved almost LOB-esque on a night when Richard Sherman was on the sidelines before the game and K.J. Wright raised the 12th Man flag.
“It felt like a Seahawks reunion,” Smith said of all the former players in attendance.
On three straight drives in the second half Denver — trailing 17-13 on all three — drove to Seattle’s 3-yard-line or closer and got just three points out of it.
The first came on a fourth-and-1 when Quandre Diggs led a charge of defenders to stuff Melvin Gordon, who then fumbled trying vainly to reach the ball over the goal line with Michael Jackson making the recovery.
The second came on Denver’s next possession when Williams lost the ball as he was tackled behind the line on a third-and-goal at the 1, with Uchenna Nwosu credited with the forced fumble and Jackson again getting the recovery.
On the next drive, Denver got to the 3, and briefly appeared to have scored a go-ahead TD before it was called back due to an illegal motion penalty — one of 12 against the Broncos on the night — ultimately forcing a field goal.
“The belief in our guys to keep hanging down near the goal line for an incredible could of sequences down there,” Carroll said. “Some great group plays that made that happen. Just fantastic stuff.”
No one may have been happier at the way Seattle kept Denver out of the end zone than defensive end Shelby Harris one of three players the Seahawks got from Wilson.
Harris said in an NFL Network that “that’s what happens when you trade one of your best D-linemen to the other team.”
Later in the locker room, he said: “This is what we hang our heads on. You can get as many yards as you need, but you’re not going to get in and we showed that today.”
Music, to be sure, to Carroll’s ears as he has insisted throughout the offseason that he can fashion a team that can be successful even without Wilson — even if he insisted that it wasn’t beating Wilson that made the night special.
“That’s the kind of football we have to play,” Carroll said. “Our special teams were spectacular covering kicks and all with the way they flew and the hits that they made and the celebrations that rose the sidelines up and the fans and all that kind of stuff. That’s validating. The way we coach, the expectations that we have, the belief that we can win on Monday night regardless of what everybody else thought. You know, prime time again. That’s validation in those regards, but not from maybe something else that you are talking about.”
