After it was leaked Monday morning that the Seahawks planned to waive defensive back Ugo Amadi, the team was then able to set up a trade to Philadelphia for tight end/receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
The Eagles tweeted confirmation of the expected move Monday afternoon.
Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2019 out of Stanford, famously taken seven spots ahead of DK Metcalf. But he has been a disappointment with the Eagles having made just 16 receptions for 290 yards in his career and just two for 36 last year.
He was moved to tight end earlier this year by the Eagles but will be tried at receiver by the Seahawks, who are dealing with injury issues at that spot with Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain all currently sidelined, and Cody Thompson suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener Saturday at Pittsburgh.
The team planned to cut Amadi after he reportedly requested to be released with the team in a bit of a logjam in the back end. Amadi was Seattle’s starting nickel last year but the team signed Justin Coleman in the offseason and last week moved rookie Coby Bryant to play some nickel. He may now get used there more.
Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, was a part-time starter for the Seahawks the past two seasons, primarily at nickel cornerback. Amadi worked with the No. 3 defense during the Seahawks’ first preseason game Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Amadi had been playing some backup safety but the emergence of Josh Jones and return to health of Marquise Blair — as well as the presence of Ryan Neal, who appears on the mend from an ankle injury — helped make Amadi expendable.
Amadi was also due to make $2.7 million this year after receiving a proven performance escalator with Seattle able to save $2.5 million against the cap with his trade.
The 6-2, 237-pound Arcega-Whiteside is due to make $1.17 million this year in the final year of his rookie deal with a cap number of $1.64 million.
The move comes as teams have to cut their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday afternoon.
