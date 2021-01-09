After a long, difficult wait, Cooper Kupp finally contributed to a postseason win for the Los Angeles Rams.
The Davis graduate and four-time All-American at Eastern Washington caught four passes for 78 yards, all in the first half, including an impressive 44-yard reception in front of Seattle’s Jamal Adams on the drive that put the Rams ahead for good. Unfortunately, Kupp couldn’t fully celebrate the 30-20 win over division rival Seattle after he suffered a right knee injury while blocking with a little more than two minutes remaining.
Early reports indicated he suffered a contusion and should be ready to play in the divisional round. After the game, he tweeted “I love this team! Love out fight, and love our resilience. Onto the next one.”
His other knee kept him out the last time Los Angeles reached the playoffs, in 2018. Kupp has spoken about how the difficult experience of watching from the sideline as the Rams reached the Super Bowl only made him more eager to return.
More adversity arrived when Kupp got put on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed LA’s last regular season game, denying him the opportunity to gain the 26 receiving yards needed for a second straight 1,000-yard season. He returned to practice just three days before Saturday’s first-round game.
Kupp played in the postseason as a rookie and caught eight passes for 69 yards, scoring LA’s only touchdown in a 26-13 loss to Atlanta. The Rams will travel to play Green Bay or Tampa Bay in the divisional round.