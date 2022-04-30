The Seattle Seahawks used their five picks on the third and final day of the NFL draft to bolster their secondary, defensive line and receiving core.
Here’s who the Seahawks picked and what you need to know about them:
Coby Bryant
With the fourth pick of the fourth round (No. 109 overall), the Seahawks selected Bryant, a cornerback from Cincinnati.
1. He sounds like the perfect cornerback for Pete Carroll.
Bryant is listed at 6-feet-1 and 193 pounds. He is described as a “very willing tackler” in his Pro Football Focus profile. He was a team captain, four-year starter and won the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back in 2021.
Plus, there’s this:
“The best way to describe him is elite competitor,” Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It can be a fault sometimes because he hates to lose and be wrong sometimes. That’s a great problem to have.”
So, yes, you can see why Carroll and the Seahawks like him.
Bryant’s arms measured at 30-5/8 inches — just shy of Carroll’s long-held standard of 32 inches — and his 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the combine isn’t considered elite. But he was quick to note he improved that 40 time to 4.47 seconds at his Pro Day workout.
2. He’s been battle-tested.
With teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner — the No. 4 overall pick to the New York Jets on Thursday night — locking down the other side of the field, opposing quarterbacks went at Bryant regularly.
“I knew the challenge I was going to have to step up to,” he said. “And as the competitor that I am, you know, I love to challenge. I never back down from anything or anyone.”
3. Yes, he has that ‘Mamba Mentality.’
Bryant was indeed named after the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and he’s proud of that.
“It’s an honor,” he said.
Any pressure that comes with living up to that name?
“No, not really pressure — more of a privilege,” he said. “That just means that I have to work twice as hard to live up to it and (make) a name for myself, and most importantly represent him as well as I can.”
Tariq Woolen
With their first fifth-round pick (No. 153 overall), the Seahawks selected Woolen, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerback out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.
1. He’s an absolute freak.
The Seahawks take another a flier in the fifth round on a developmental cornerback. It was Richard Sherman in 2011, Tharold Simon in 2013 and then Tre Flowers in 2018. The first one worked out beautifully; the other two, well, not so much.
The Seahawks hope they’ve struck gold again with Woolen.
He is massive: 6-4 … 205 pounds … 33-5/8-inch arms … with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash … and a 42-inch vertical jump. What’s not to like?
If Pete Carroll could sculpt a cornerback from scratch, that player would look a lot like Tariq Woolen.
Woolen’s 40 time was the second-best overall at the NFL combine, and his vertical mark tied for the best overall.
2. He began his college career as a wide receiver.
Woolen, like Sherman, was a receiver early on in college, before UTSA coaches asked him to switch to defense as a sophomore at 2019. He admitted he was reluctant to play cornerback initially.
“I ended up falling in love with it … and now I’m here,” Woolen told Seattle reporters on Saturday.
3. He loves press coverage.
“At my school we did a lot of press and quarters (coverage), so I’ve been able to do,” he said. “But when it comes down to it, I love to press.”
Here’s The Ringer’s Danny Kelly assessment of Woolen’s coverage skills: “He lines up in a low crouch and is comfortable jamming receivers at the line, playing in mirror-and-match out of press looks, or in off coverage. He’s very patient in press, showing trust in his speed and make-up ability.”
Tyreke Smith
With their second fifth-round pick (No. 158 overall), the Seahawks selected Smith, a 6-foot-3, 254-pound outside linebacker out of Ohio State.
1. He has a basketball background.
That is a theme among a lot of these Seahawks draft picks. They’re good all-around athletes, with basketball backgrounds.
Smith might be the best basketball player of the bunch. He was a four-year varsity player at his Cleveland high school, and led the team in scoring and rebounding as a senior. His parents both played small-college basketball, and so did his older brother.
2. He was a late bloomer in football.
Smith had two concussions while playing pee wee football, and after that his mom wouldn’t let him play anymore. He focused on basketball after that.
It wasn’t until his family moved back to Cleveland that he picked up football again. Almost immediately, even before his first high school football game, scholarship offers began flooding in for Smith.
3. Let Tyreke Cook, anyone?
OK, a bit premature on that. But Smith said he does love to cook, having learned from his father growing up. He’s also taken some cooking courses over the years.
His favorite dish to make — lobster macaroni.
“When I’m in my free time, I cook,” he said. “My dad always taught me how to cook when I was younger and let me cook with him. So I just always kept that trait with me growing up.”
Bo Melton
With their first seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall), the Seahawks selected Bo Melton, a 5-foot-11, 189-pound wide receiver out of Rutgers.
1. Yes, he’s fast.
Speed is a theme of this Seahawks draft, and Melton fits right in.
He ran a 4.34-second 40 at the NFL combine, one of the fastest times of any prospect this year.
Melton, a two-time team captain, led the team in targets in each of the past three seasons, and he finished his career with 164 receptions (sixth most in school history), 2,011 receiving yards (10th most) and 11 touchdowns.
2. He’s versatile.
Melton has played as an outside receiver and he’s played as a slot receiver.
He also has experience on special teams as a returner and gunner.
“I’m a very versatile player,” he said Saturday afternoon. “I can be used everything — on special teams or wherever they need me to be used at.”
3. His Rutgers roots run deep.
Melton’s father, Gary, played running back and receiver at Rutgers. His mom, Vicky, played basketball at Rutgers. His younger brother, Max, is a current cornerback at Rutgers.
The brothers were recently featured in a Rutgers football billboard near their hometown in New Jersey. The billboard slogan was F.A.M.I.L.Y.
Dareke Young
With their second seventh-round pick (No. 233 overall), the Seahawks selected Young, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver out of Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina.
1. He did a little bit of everything in college.
Lenoir-Rhyne transitioned to more of a Wing-T offense during Young’s sophomore season, and Young was asked to play both running back and receiver in the new system. As a junior in 2019, he had 49 carries for 335 yards and four touchdowns (6.8 yards per carry), plus 25 receptions for 515 yards and eight TDs.
He played in just two games as a senior, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in part because of a partial tear in his MCL, but he did have a breakthrough game in the league championship game, posting nine catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.
2. He felt great about his visit to Seattle.
The Seahawks brought in Young for a recent visit, and Young said he felt an instant connection.
“I feel like it went perfectly,” he said. “I feel like I impressed all the coaches and bonded with all the coaches when I was there. Seattle just felt like the right fit and I’m glad they took a shot on me.”
3. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering physics.
And he’s already started on a master’s of business arts program, though he paused those studies to train for the NFL draft.
