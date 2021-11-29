LANDOVER, Md. — The late comeback that gave Seattle hope maybe even makes it feel all that much worse.
Dead in the water, the Seahawks drove 97 yards for a touchdown that set up a tying two-point play with 15 seconds left Monday night against the Washington Football Team.
But a Russell Wilson pass intended for Freddie Swain was picked off by Kendall Fuller.
Seattle thought maybe it had one more shot when Gavin Heslop made an unlikely recovery of the onside kick.
But Seattle was called for illegal formation, and a second attempt was recovered by WFT and the home team held on for a 17-15 win.
It was Seattle’s fourth third straight loss, all since Wilson returned from a middle finger injury, and makes Seattle 3-8 also meaning the Seahawks now have a 1% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.
Seattle’s record is better than only the 0-10-1 mark of the rebuilding Detroit Lions and gave Seattle its most losses since a 7-9 season in 2011, the year before Wilson was drafted.
And maybe it was fitting the chaotic last-second drive that gave Seattle life ultimately proved futile as this was a game dominated by WFT.
On his 33rd birthday, Wilson threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Gerald Everett and two long passes to Tyler Lockett in a first half in which he looked the best he has since his return from the injury.
But the second half was sadly a reprise of the broken offense of the past two games, losses by a combined 40-13 against the Packers and Cardinals.
The hope was that maybe playing a WFT team that doesn’t scare much of anybody might help Seattle get back on track.
But after the early TD, Seattle did nothing until the late drive.
And now Seattle has a short week before a home game against a suddenly surging San Francisco team.
It was here a year ago that the Seahawks took a big step toward a 12-4 season and an NFC West title with a 20-15 win in December.
But that happy celebration seems years away now for a Seattle team that had only a gutty defensive effort to feel good about Monday.
The Seahawks stopped WFT on a fourth down at the 3 with 2:19 left, one of several key third-down or red zone stops that kept Seattle in the game, to five the Seahawks one last shot.
WFT was forced to go for it with kicker Joey Slye injured after he hurt his hamstring chasing Rasheem Green on a return of a blocked point after touchdown for two points late in the second quarter.
Heinicke tried to hit Logan Thomas in the front of the end zone. The ball got to Thomas as he was hit by Jamal Adams. It was originally ruled a TD before being overturned upon review.
That gave Seattle 97 yards, no timeouts and 2:19 to go to attempt to tie the game.
At that point, WFT had an edge in yards of 372-190 and in first downs of 27-5.
The drive really appear to be going anywhere when Seattle faced a third and six at its own 20 with two minutes left.
Wilson threw it up over the middle to Lockett and as the ball fell incomplete so did a flag, with Kamren Curl called for an interference penalty.
That put it at the 40 with 1:56 to play.
Three plays later Wilson hit DK Metcalf for 13 yards to the WFT 43 with 1:02 left.
A dumpoff to DeeJay Dallas picked up another third down and with 22 seconds left from the 32, Wilson found Swain wide open in the end zone for a TD that made it 17-15 and shocked the crowd.
Seattle was down by two because WFT had converted a two-point play in the third quarter due to Slye’s injury and ultimately made the difference in the game.
Seattle led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter that looked promising on all fronts.
But from there, the Seahawks offense was largely dead in the water, with five straight three-and-outs spanning the end of the second quarter to the end of the third.
The Seahawks gained just 16 yards on 12 plays in the third quarter as Wilson was 4-8 for 16 yards, three times throwing incomplete on third down and another time being sacked while the Seahawks rushed just three times for four yards.
But while the Seattle offense was doing nothing the defense was keeping the Seahawks in it, getting three straight stops on plays of third-and-two or third-and-1.
After the third stop WFT went for it on fourth-and-one and appeared to have a TD when Antonio Gibson raced 47 yards for a TD. But the play was called back due to a holding penalty on Brandon Scherff forced by Jamal Adams, who was pressuring off the edge.
That gave Seattle the ball back at its own 23 with 12:47 to play.
At that point WFT had 22 first downs to just four for Seattle.
WFT took a 17-9 lead when it drove 73 yards on its first drive of the third quarter, capped off by a 10-yard scoring run by former Seahawk J.D. McKissic. WFT then got the two-pointer on a run by Gibson up the middle.
The game was tied 9-9 at halftime, with Seattle evening the score in unusual fashion by returning a blocked point after attempt for two points following a WFT touchdown with 56 seconds left in the half.
WFT scored on a 10-yard pass from Heinicke to McKissic that concluded a 73-yard drive that included two Seattle penalties for 19 yards that kept the drive alive, as well as another that negated a WFT hold.
The McKissic score put WFT ahead 9-7. But Green blocked the kick and then scooped it up on one bounce and raced down the home sideline for two points to tie it.
Seattle led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter with the Seahawks scoring on a six-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Gerald Everett. Wilson set up the score with a 55-yard pass to Tyler Lockett.
Facing a third-and-five at the six, Wilson fired a Randy Johnson-esque fastball just past the outstretched hand of WFT linebacker Cole Holcomb and into the hands of Everett for a TD and what was only Seattle’s second touchdown in 22 possessions since Wilson had returned from a finger injury.
It was the first time Seattle had a lead since beating Jacksonville 31-7 on Oct. 31.
The two Wilson passes on the drive highlighted what was his best half in the three games since he returned from a finger injury. Wilson was 8-11 for 145 yards and a TD and a passer rating of 145.1 in the first half.
WFT had taken a 3-0 lead, doing what many teams have done lately — move methodically down the field against the Seattle defense.
WFT held the ball for 9:25, gaining 68 yards on 15 plays.
But as Seattle has done with more success in recent weeks, the Seahawks got the red-zone stop, holding WFT to just one yard on three plays from the 6, forcing a 23-yard field goal by Slye.
Seattle appeared on the verge of adding to its lead when Wilson hit Lockett for 37 yards and then Alex Collins for 13 more (though Seattle was called for holding on the play). But Collins fumbled at the end of the run and it was recovered by Holcomb at the WFT 27.
Seattle had gotten the ball when Jamal Adams got an interception of a pass to Logan Thomas that was broken up by Bobby Wagner, with Quandre Diggs hitting Thomas as the ball arrived as well. That gave Seattle the ball at the WFT 11.
But the Collins fumbled ended the threat, and Seattle never crossed midfield again until the final drive.
