SEATTLE — It didn’t take long for OL Reign’s continuous pressure to rattle their opponents, Gotham FC, in Sunday’s 4-1 win.
Early in the game, the Reign pushed high up the field, forcing Gotham’s defenders to make frequent mistakes that led to turnovers. The Reign fired five shots in the first 10 minutes and scored in the 15th minute via Rose Lavelle.
Megan Rapinoe pressed the defense once again, earning a penalty which she scored, and the Reign strolled into halftime up 2-0. Rapinoe finished the game with two goals and an assist as the Reign notched a season-high four goals (and their most since Aug. 7, 2021).
“We wanted to exert our dominance and control the game from the beginning,” Rapinoe said. “The press was definitely a way that we did that today.”
The Reign’s sister club, Olympique Lyonnais, cheered them on from the sidelines. Sunday afternoon marked the first meeting between the two clubs, who have been part of the same ownership group — OL Groupe — since 2019. The French club was honored at halftime of the Reign game for winning the UEFA Champions League in May.
“It’s nice to put on a show at home no matter who’s here, but the fact that they were here is even sweeter,” head coach Laura Harvey said.
Sunday’s game also marked Harvey’s 82nd regular season win, an NWSL record (and one Harvey admitted she didn’t even know about until afterward). Rapinoe said the league has become synonymous with Harvey and her accomplishments.
“She’s kind of a tactical mastermind,” Lavelle said. “She just brings so much fun and joy to the game for us.”
Harvey put forth one of the Reign’s strongest offensive lineups that featured Lavelle, Jess Fishlock and Quinn in midfield and Rapinoe, Jordyn Huitema and Tziarra King at forward. She also subbed on Tobin Heath at halftime.
That offensive discrepancy was readily apparent in Sunday’s matchup when the Reign outshot Gotham FC 16-4 in the first half and 20-9 overall.
Gotham FC had a goal-difference of -15 entering Sunday’s contest, the worst in the league. Sunday, they scored one goal against the run of play but undid it with an own-goal less than five minutes later.
“We were in control of the game for the majority of it,” Harvey said. “Just the little things in the game, I thought we did a really good job of today, and the high press obviously paid off for us.”
