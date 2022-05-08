Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 30 to 32 expected for the cold prone areas. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More sub-freezing temperatures will be possible Monday and Tuesday nights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&