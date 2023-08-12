Harlond Clift had come so far so fast that he barely had time to process the ultimate challenge that lay before him.
And maybe, being a “little shaver” from Yakima suddenly in a grown man’s world, that worked in his favor.
Just 21 years old, Clift was a rookie infielder in the Major Leagues and desperately trying to stay in the show. He got a base hit in each of his first seven games, but he was also striking out a lot while the St. Louis Browns waited for the spark they hoped he would provide at the top of their lineup.
The spark ignited, of all places, at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 1934. It was a Wednesday afternoon, his 17th game.
With Babe Ruth positioned in right field and Lou Gehrig at first base, Clift drilled a two-run homer to left in the seventh inning as the Browns began erasing a six-run deficit. In the ninth, the youngster showed great restraint, drawing a walk and scoring the first of four runs that beat the Yankees 9-8.
Confidence rising, more came quickly.
After a short train ride to Washington, D.C., for the next game, Clift blasted the Senators’ pitching with four hits, including a double, triple and three runs in a 4-3 victory.
Clift had not only reached the show, he was there to stay. The Browns had their third baseman and leadoff man.
Perhaps it was all those apples he hurled about in his father’s orchard that helped set young Harlond on this meteoric course, but there’s more here than one of baseball’s wonderful stories of lore.
Clift not only played in 1,582 games over 12 years, he revolutionized his position. At third base, the Major Leagues had never seen anybody like the kid from Yakima.
How far how fast?
As swift a rise as it was, Clift had pulled off this ahead-of-his-time move before.
Showing his skill at the sandlots of Garfield Elementary and Franklin Junior High, Clift set aside high school at his father’s direction and turned out for Yakima’s semi-pro team, the Indians, at age 16.
Two years later, he led Yakima to the semi-pro state championship in 1931. That team was co-managed by Hunky Shaw, who in 1937 launched the Yakima Pippins into the new Western International League and for whom the current Pippins have named their team store.
During that 1931 season, a scout for the Browns came to Yakima for a look. It seemed like a complete disaster for the teenager, who suffered a broken collarbone while fielding a groundball during the tryout.
But the scout had seen enough. He signed Clift to a contract playing $225 a month and off to the Minor Leagues he went at 18.
Compared with typical progression, it didn’t last long.
Clift handled a bat just fine in the Class A Texas League, batting .282 over two seasons at Wichita Falls and San Antonio while moving from shortstop to third base.
With upper management sufficiently impressed, the Browns in 1934 invited Clift to the big club’s spring training in Florida. For taking advantage of an opportunity, this is precisely one of baseball’s stories of lore.
But, initially, his visit to West Palm Beach hadn’t gone very well.
While showing a deft pair of hands at the hot corner, Clift was also a bit erratic on his throws and struck out too much. Spring training was winding down and it appeared a return to Texas was coming.
One swing, it seems, changed everything.
In an exhibition game against the New York Giants, the reigning World Series champion, Browns manager Rogers Hornsby handed Clift a sudden and daunting assignment — pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded. And on the mound was none other than future Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell.
Cool as can be, the kid dug in and worked a full count. Then he socked the ball out of the park for a grand slam.
Pioneering his position
In this era, third basemen were generally groomed to be like their infield counterparts at shortstop and second — smaller, quicker and with a premium on defense. The leather matter most, the lumber less so.
But here came Clift at nearly six feet, 180 pounds. St. Louis was basically projecting a player that hadn’t existed before — a standout glove man at the corner with big-time power. In today’s parlance, the Browns imagined a five-tool infielder.
Clift not only delivered, he made history.
Having cracked the Browns’ starting lineup in just the second game of his rookie season, he did more than enough to keep the job with a solid batting average and on-base percentage over the first two seasons. He addressed his weaknesses, slashing his strikeouts from a league-leading 100 as a rookie to 39 the next season while reducing his defensive miscues.
Then came the breakout.
To start his third season, Clift was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and home run against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t slow down much, finishing among MLB’s offensive leaders in nearly all categories, batting .302 with 40 doubles, 11 triples, 20 home runs. His 145 runs scored were second in the league, trailing only Gehrig.
Then came the thunder.
Lifting his batting average to .306 while moving to the clean-up spot in 1937, Clift added tremendous power, swatting 29 homers while driving in 118 runs, both Major League records for third basemen. He was also credited with 405 assists and on the front end of 50 double plays, additional all-time records for his position.
At age 25, Clift was named to the All-Star game and finished 13th in MVP voting.
And clearing fences was no fluke.
The next season he belted 34 round-trippers, shattering his record, and matched the 118 RBI while keeping his average high at .290. No free-swinger, he drew 118 walks that year, one off the league lead, and did set the MLB pace the next season with 111.
From 1936 through 1940, Clift rivaled Red Rolfe of the Yankees as the best third baseman in the game with numbers that would easily make him a star today, averaging 24 dingers, 96 RBI with a .288 batting average over those five seasons. And with his remarkable plate discipline, he anchored all that power with a .412 on-base percentage.
Clift’s positional record of 34 home runs stood for 15 years, finally giving way to Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews in 1953.
Harlond and the Yanks
Continuing on from his big rookie moment in New York, Clift had an uncanny ability to dominate the Yankees, the era’s juggernaut.
In September of 1938, on his home field at Sportsman Park, the Yakima kid went 7-for-14 to lead a rare three-game sweep against a team that went on to win the World Series.
In the first game of an afternoon doubleheader, with Joe DiMaggio and Gehrig in the field, Clift crushed pinstripe pitching with a triple, two home runs and six RBI. He scored the walk-off run in an 8-7 victory.
In 1940, his seventh season, Clift was 8-for-13 with a double, two triples and a home run in a four-game June series at New York. A month later with the Yankees in St. Louis, he went 8-for-13 again but in just three games, which included a four-hit, three-RBI outburst in a 9-5 win.
Not only did Clift relish the opportunity to shine on the same field with many of the game’s legends, but he likely had a significant chip on his shoulder as well.
At the 1937 All-Star game in Washington, President Franklin Roosevelt threw out the ceremonial first pitch and got more time on the field than Clift did. Yankee skipper Joe McCarthy, picked to manage the American League, never subbed for any of his starters, including Rolfe.
Clift also nearly altered what many believe is baseball’s most venerated record, one that has stood for 82 years and may very well last forever.
When the Yankees came to Sportsman Park for a mid-summer series, DiMaggio was dominating the national headlines with his hitting streak, which on this day was at 37. History was on the brink of ending there when he stepped into the box in the ninth inning without a hit.
But, with a full count, DiMaggio pulled a line shot down the third-base line, where Clift, reaching across his body with his left-handed glove, dove to snag the sharply-hit ball. But when he landed the impact forced the ball loose and it was ruled a single.
DiMaggio’s streak continued on to 56 and has since been unchallenged.
The later years
Despite his prolific and consistent production, much of Clift’s career went underappreciated and all but unnoticed as the Browns floundered in MLB irrelevancy. In 1939, they lost 111 of 154 games.
In 1943, late in his 10th season with St. Louis, Clift’s power numbers had waned considerably and he was traded to Washington. It was a move that had cruel timing as the Browns won the American League pennant the next year.
For the Senators, Clift played sparingly at the end of the 1943 campaign and even less in 1944, when a horse-riding injury here at home in the offseason, along with other medical issues, limited him to 12 games.
At 32, Clift healed up and was ready to go for the 1945 season. He was the regular third baseman for the Senators, who chased the AL title all year and fell just two wins short of the Detroit Tigers at 87-67.
Reprising some of his slugging prowess, Clift turned in the game of his life during a visit to Comiskey Park to face the Chicago White Sox. In the second game of a Fourth of July doubleheader, he produced a career-high seven RBI, clubbing a grand slam in the fifth inning followed by a solo shot in the seventh.
In that four-game series, which Washington swept, Clift hit four homers and drove in 11.
Unfortunately, it was like a final surge of adrenaline in an otherwise fading career. He batted .211 over 119 games and those home runs in Chicago were his last.
Clift’s final game came on Sept. 20 at, fittingly, Yankee Stadium. The next day he suffered a concussion, getting hit in the head by a pitch in batting practice. The Senators released him just before spring training the next year.
Returning home
Clift played for and managed the Yakima Stars, a Class B affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the WIL. He drove in 111 runs over 120 games in 1946 and the next season he batted .337 at age 34.
But while he continued managing and scouting off and on, Clift ended his playing days to focus more attention on the family’s 50,000-acre cattle ranch in the Wenas Valley, where he built a sprawling house overlooking the property.
For a talent who once received Hall of Fame votes, Clift never bemoaned not being a bigger name in the game’s history. Even in our region, so rich in baseball history, his accomplishments seemed to fade in time.
In 1984, the Yakima Herald-Republic and United Press International both did extensive retrospectives on Clift’s career. What those reporters found was both poignant and heartbreaking.
With all of his ranching properties and investments lost, Clift lived alone in a Yakima trailer park, getting by on social security and a small baseball pension.
And yet he was warm, good-humored and appreciative, willing to look back with no regrets. He and his wife Cora, who was only 44 when she died in 1960, had two children, including a son who pitched in the minors for four seasons.
The only thing that troubled him about the game — and painfully so — was that neither of his teams still existed. The Browns moved to Baltimore to become the Orioles in 1953 and eight years later the Senators became the Minnesota Twins.
In later life, Clift’s favorite memories were playing in an Old-Timers game at New York’s Shea Stadium in 1969 and being inducted into the Washington Sports Hall of Fame in 1977 — the first local athlete so honored.
“I think I’m fortunate,” he said in 1984, “because I was a little kid with only a grammar school education who was able to play with the greatest ballplayers God ever put breath into. Baseball has been my life, and I’ll always love it.”
Clift passed away in 1992 at age 79. He and Cora, who were married in St. Louis during his rookie season, are memorialized together at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
