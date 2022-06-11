Although MarJon Beauchamp’s on track to become the only first-round pick in the NBA draft from the Yakima area, it’s produced three other players who at least drew a look from the country’s top professional basketball league.
Yakima High graduate Ralph Bishop rose to prominence long before the NBA existed, at a time when most elite players competed on the amateur AAU circuit. The Yakima Valley College Hall of Famer averaged 15 points in one season of junior college before moving on to the University of Washington, where he earned All-American honors as a senior before going to Berlin as the only collegiate athlete on the gold-medal winning USA team at the 1936 Olympics.
Bishop played four seasons of AAU basketball, winning a national championship with Safeway Stores of Denver in 1938 before retiring and later serving in the US Navy during World War II. He returned to basketball to coach the Denver Nuggets’ AAU team in 1947, then played briefly when the Nuggets moved up to the National Basketball League in 1948, one year before they joined the NBA for its inaugural season.
The Chicago Bulls selected Kittitas High and Columbia Basin College graduate Byron Beck in the second round of the 1967 NBA draft and he finished his career with the league’s Denver Nuggets for the 1976-77 season. But the 6-foot-9 forward/center never played for the Bulls and became Denver’s first player to have his jersey number thanks to success in the American Basketball Association, where he made two All-Star teams and compiled most of his 8,603 points and 5,600 rebounds.
The Washington Bullets drafted David Reavis with the 83rd overall pick in 1977, a year after he helped lead Yakima Valley Community College to an NWAACC championship, scoring 30 points in the final two games of the tournament. As a freshman, he earned NWAACC Region III MVP honors and he went on to become Georgia’s leading scorer in his final college season, but Reavis never played in an NBA game.
