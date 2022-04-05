WEST RICHLAND — It was a different track and a regional reboot, but the 53rd Apple Cup at Tri-City Raceway last weekend still had plenty of talent from the venue that started it all.
Moxee’s Mike Longton, a former winner of the season-opening event founded and formerly held at Yakima Speedway, finished third and four drivers from the Valley placed in the top 10 on Sunday at the first event for the Northwest Super Late Model Series.
Randy Marshall Jr., also from Moxee, was fourth followed by Yakima’s Kaiden Anderson in sixth and Selah’s Andy Beaman in ninth for the 125-lap feature. All finished on the lead lap.
Longton, who won the Apple Cup in 2010 and was fourth in 2017, 2016, 2008 and 2005, earned the fast-time award Saturday, qualifying with a 17.725-second lap on the half-mile tri-oval. The top eight qualifiers had a redraw for Sunday’s 23-car starting lineup.
Coming out of the scheduled 75-lap break, Preston Peltier from Colorado slipped by Trevor Cristiani of Boise, Idaho, and that 1-2 held to the finish. Marshall and Longton moved by Anderson, who had climbed to third, early in the second half and the field ran green until lap 100.
On the restart, Longton jumped into second with an outside shot around Cristiani, who later managed to retake the runner-up spot but Peltier was well clear by then to claim the $10,000 winner’s check.
Tri-City Raceway will host the Fall Classic for the second year in a row in October. Yakima Speedway founded that event, too, in 1988.
The Northwest Super Late Model Series resumes on May 1 with the Leonard Evans Memorial 150 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.
RENEGADE RACEWAY
Sunday’s results
Box — Winner: Jason Leon 0.073 RT, 11.49 DI, 11.522 ET, 115.39 mph. Runner-up: Al Chinn 0.000, 9.27, 9.378, 121.57. Semis: Bob Bundy.
No Box — Winner: Brian McGinnis 0.020, 10.33, 10.409, 119.72. Runner-up: Matt Condon 0.086, 10.92, 10.962, 118.61. Semis: Scott Lewsley.
Junior — Winner: Cole Dickhoff 0.038, 8.02, 8.045, 73.17. Runner-up: Koda Tobel 0.092, 9.10, 9.037, 70.51. Semis: Dawsin Ridge.
