Tryouts Saturday at the Yakima Athletic Center will bring arena football's return to Yakima one step closer to reality.
Yakima Canines owner, general manager and coach, Warren Reynolds, said he's expecting more than 40 athletes from across the country to show up to compete for a spot on the 25-man roster. That includes 17 players from last year's team, which spent about three weeks practicing before the American West Football Conference postponed its season due to COVID-19.
"Arena is a second chance," said Reynolds, who anticipates some local players as well as athletes from Virginia, New York, Ohio and elsewhere will be in attendance. "Most of these guys are out of college. There's a lot of good athletes."
Starting quarterback and offensive captain Marcus Parker actually played baseball at Gonzaga until a wrist injury pushed him to rugby and eventually back to football. The former running back from San Diego believes his strengths fit well with arena football's fast-paced game on a smaller field.
Although he's recently been working out in Spokane, Parker spent much of the last few months training alongside five to 10 teammates here in Yakima. They often ran at at Franklin Park or lifted at Planet Fitness when gyms opened back up.
"I keep in contact with all my receivers and running backs," said Parker, who played semipro football in Washington and some arena football with Team Canada in international competition. "We’ve just got to maintain a solid atmosphere, maintain a camaraderie."
Defensive captain D'Andre Sampson also stayed in Yakima, where the small-town feel reminded him of a brief college career at NAIA McPherson College in Kansas. The 6-foot-2 defensive back also played arena football for the Los Angeles Kiss and last put on a uniform for a semipro All-Star game in Las Vegas in early 2020.
"I talked to the people on the defense pretty regularly," Sampson said. "We have a group chat and we try to stay in contact and we post our videos there, post our workouts."
He's eager to meet new teammates and return to action for the Canines' first scheduled game May 9 vs. the Tri-City Rush. Both Sampson and Parker said they just want to play, even if local health regulations limit or prohibit spectators at the SunDome.
Reynolds said the team may hold a second tryout on March 20 before finalizing its roster and practices should begin in early April. The Canines plan to do significant community outreach, including a message this Saturday with mayor Patricia Byers reminding citizens to wear a mask to protect against COVID-19.
Season tickets are available on the team's website and Reynolds said individual game tickets could go on sale soon. They've already met with Byers and hope to talk to Gov. Jay Inslee about how many fans will be allowed at the SunDome.
The team's still working to secure sponsors and looking for potential TV and radio broadcast partners.