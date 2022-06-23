Emotions poured out in New York City and Yakima as MarJon Beauchamp’s realization of his NBA dreams became official Thursday night.
While Beauchamp’s tears of joy and appreciation flowed on television, a crowd of family and friends celebrated on the court where he grew up playing basketball at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. A few minutes later a FaceTime call with Beauchamp’s crying, beaming mother, Denise Pleasant, connected the two sites through a mix of awe, revelry and relief.
The 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks selected Beauchamp in the first round with the 24th overall pick, giving him a spot on a roster featuring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. Beauchamp’s uncle, James Parks, said he and other family members watched almost all of Beauchamp’s 21 games with the G League Ignite last season, admiring the rapid improvement that caught the attention of NBA scouts.
“He’s a workaholic,” Parks said prior to Milwaukee’s pick. “Anywhere he is, that’s where we’re gonna go.”
Even the announcers on ESPN’s draft show acknowledged the loud cheer from Beauchamp’s cheering section in New York City and marveled at the perseverance Beauchamp’s demonstrated to achieve his goals. Early in 2021, he nearly quit basketball before joining some friends at Yakima Valley, where he overcame COVID-19 before averaging 30.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in a shortened 12-game season.
That gave him an opportunity to join the developmental G League Ignite, but he still didn’t appear on any NBA draft boards until he became a surprise star, averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Scouts see plenty of potential for growth in the 6-foot-6 21-year-old with a 7-foot wingspan, and he’ll be given room to grow naturally in a talented Bucks lineup.
Beauchamp’s journey has always been about more than basketball, even when he left his hometown to seek out better competition three high schools in Seattle and a prep school in Arizona. The emcee at Thursday’s watch party, recording artist Mitch Weary, said Beauchamp’s remained loyal to Yakima and steadfast in his desire to give back, even since they first met at Morning Star Church when Beauchamp was just five years old.
“He just has an incredible heart,” Weary said. “Big heart.”
Yakima Valley coach London Wilson said Beauchamp’s expressed interest in helping the program any way he can, and he invited former Yaks teammates and longtime friends Bryce and Bryan Strom joined Beauchamp in New York City. Beauchamp’s already announced plans to launch his own basketball camp, to be held in cities across the country.
He’s the first basketball player from Yakima to ever be drafted, and the only NWAC player to hear his name called in the first round, according to longtime YVC athletic director and assistant basketball coach Ray Funk. Wilson said just before Beauchamp’s big moment, they received some advance warning from a Cleveland Cavaliers they’d been in contact with to discuss Beauchamp during the scouting process.
“It was like, ‘oh, it’s done,’” Wilson said. “He’s done it. That’s what brings a tear to your dang eye. That’s a lifetime achievement.”
He knows the national attention Beauchamp’s brought to Yakima Valley College will continue to open doors for recruiting and bring attention to a program fresh off an NWAC title. From the moment Beauchamp stepped on campus, he focused on maximizing his exposure to earn an opportunity to prove he could play in the NBA.
Once Beauchamp gets to Milwaukee, Wilson and Funk expects the work ethic the athletic wing demonstrated at YVC to serve him well on a blue-collar team with plenty of veterans who can lead the way. In his interview on ESPN, Beauchamp’s thanked God and those who helped him along the way, making it clear he’s ready to get back on the grind.
“I learned that I’m a warrior,” Beauchamp said when asked about his “unorthodox journey. “You can just throw me out there and I’ll figure it out.”
