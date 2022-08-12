ARLINGTON, Texas — The results didn’t come immediately. At times, the familiar failures with runners in scoring position were apparent. But with each extended plate appearance, dragging past six pitches and the Rangers rolling out relievers — none of them exceptional — a Mariners lineup restored to full strength eventually provided the production to match the potential.
With Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list to join lineup that welcomed Mitch Haniger back a week ago, the Mariners were finally back to full strength since the first month of the season.
That lineup, featuring Rodriguez, Ty France and Haniger at the top of it, banged out 11 hits and rolled to relatively drama-free 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers that put them in first place for the American League wild card.
The Mariners have defeated Texas in nine consecutive games this season with an 11-2 record in the season series. It also gave manager Scott Servais his 500th win with the Mariners.
Arguably, it’s a better lineup now with Rodriguez having blossomed into an All-Star after struggling in that first month.
He made his presence felt almost immediately, showing no signs of discomfort in the bruised right hand/wrist that forced him to the injured list.
After singling in his first at-bat, Rodriguez gave the Mariners the lead for good in the fourth inning after his teammates loaded the bases.
The last time Rodriguez stepped into the batter’s box of Globe Life Field with the bases loaded, LeClerc was also on the mound. It was July 15, two days before the All-Star break, and the Mariners had yet to hit a grand slam this season. Rodriguez changed that quickly, crushing a 3-2 fastball over the wall in dead center.
There would be no repeat of the feat.
Instead, Rodriguez slashed a crisp single to right field to score two runs and give the Mariners 3-1 lead.
The Mariners got a solid if not lengthy outing from George Kirby. The rookie right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.
His teammates gave him a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Carlos Santana doubled and later scored on Ty France’s ground ball.
But the Rangers answered in the bottom of the inning. Ezequiel Duran singled with one out, advanced to third on Brad Miller’s single to right and scored on Marcus Semien’s ground out to third base, tying the game at 1-1.
After Rodriguez gave him the lead, Kirby carried it into the sixth inning before allowing a run on an RBI single from Marcus Semien.
The Mariners added a run in the eighth on J.P. Crawford’s sac fly and two more in the ninth on a double from Eugenio Suarez.
