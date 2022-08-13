ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mariners dominance over the Texas Rangers came to an end, well, at least for one game.
After losing their last nine games against Seattle and 10 of the last 12 meetings this season, the Rangers finally found a way to beat the Mariners, prevailing 7-4 on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
But it wasn’t so much that the Rangers beat them, it was an unusually sloppy performance in the field that left the Mariners feeling like they beat themselves with mistakes and failed execution.
“It was not our crispest game,” manager Scott Servais. “We didn’t play like we typically play. It was uncharacteristic of how we have been playing with errors and walks out of the bullpen. You are going to have those games once in a while. They aren’t fun. I wish we could play perfect every night.”
The sloppy play was more than the Mariners’ restored lineup, which also failed to cash in on some run-scoring opportunities, could overcome. The Mariners lost just for the 13th time in 62 games where they’ve scored four runs or more.
“We’ll be fine,” Servais said.
The Mariners seemed to be headed for yet another win over the Rangers, grabbing an early 3-0 lead, picking up two runs in the first inning off Texas starter Dane Dunning on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly Eugenio Suarez and another in the second a sac fly from Sam Haggerty.
Facing the Rangers for the fifth time this season, yes, five starts, Marco Gonzales cruised through the first three innings, allowing just one hit — a leadoff double to Ezequiel Duran in the third — and no runs.
But his outing fell apart in the fourth inning.
After getting Corey Seager to lineout to center to start the inning, Adolis Garcia hit a hard flyball to left-center.
Left fielder Jesse Winker got a late read on the ball and didn’t close on it fast enough to make a play. It went for a double instead of an out.
Jonah Heim followed with a ground ball through the left side of the infield that Winker somehow couldn’t cut off. It rolled to the wall, allowing Garcia to score with ease while Heim got a double instead of a single.
Those extra 90 feet for Heim loomed large when Nathaniel Lowe followed with a bloop single to shallow left field. Heim was able to move to third base on the play.
A soft ground ball off the bat of Charlie Culberson allowed Heim to score from third meanwhile Eugenio Suarez made a bad throw to first that allowed Lowe to move to third.
“He’s not gonna run out there and throw out double digit strikeouts,” Servais said of Gonzales. “There’s going to be action and you’re going to have make the plays behind him.”
The Rangers continued to add. Duran singled up the middle to tie the game and Bubba Thompson executed a perfect safety squeeze bunt to score Culberson and give the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
When the carnage ended, all four runs in the inning were charged to Gonzales but could’ve been largely avoided by the Mariners.
The Rangers made it 5-3 the next inning and it couldn’t be blamed on the defense. Seager golfed a changeup below the strike zone deep into the right-field seats.
Gonzales’ line: five innings pitched, five runs allowed on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
The Mariners trimmed the lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning when Suarez made up for his error by launching a solo homer to left-center for his 19th homer of the season.
But Seattle didn’t capitalize.
Penn Murfee gave up a run in the bottom of the sixth while Chris Flexen’s leadoff walk in the eighth inning and Cal Raleigh’s throwing error helped another run to score.
