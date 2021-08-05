NEW YORK — Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the short distance to right-field wall in Yankee Stadium, which multiple Mariners players labeled a “joke” with modifying words not fit for print, is the gnawing feeling that every time it might help a visiting team pick up a win, it will always help the Yankees more in the end.
The Mariners saw that play out once again Thursday night.
The short porch in right field helped provide them with a pair of solo homers, including Jarred Kelenic’s wall-scraping line drive in the seventh inning that gave them a one-run lead.
But in the bottom of the seventh, one of the newest big-bodied bombers in pinstripes and a familiar nemesis from the American League West used it to an advantage that he doesn’t really need.
Joey Gallo, now a Yankee after the Rangers finally understood a contract extension wasn’t likely and traded him a week ago, hit a preposterous three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to provide the difference in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Mariners.
Usually when you are discussing the ridiculousness of Gallo’s home runs, it’s because of the can’t-believe-your-eyes distance of some of his blasts.
But this one was more about height.
Given a 3-2 lead from Kelenic’s homer, right-hander Paul Sewald started the seventh inning and got two quick outs. But singles from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton brought Gallo to the plate.
After missing up and away with a fastball, Sewald came back with a slider — his best pitch. The ball caught too much middle of the plate. But Gallo took a vicious swing with an even more pronounced upper cut than usual. It resulted in a towering fly ball that went higher than the foul pole in right field.
Right fielder Mitch Haniger camped under it, waiting for it to come down. As he started to drift back, he realized the wall wouldn’t let him go any farther. He tried to set himself to make a leaping grab, but it was a few feet out of his reach.
The crowd of 33,211 rising and cheering in anticipation as the ball kept carrying, exploded in celebration.
Of course, that same short porch in right field benefited the Mariners, who wouldn’t have had two of their three runs in a different ballpark.
With the scored tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, Kyle Seager hit a high fly ball to the right field corner. The ball stayed up in the air and kept carrying. Aaron Judge, who has played right field in Yankee Stadium long enough, stopped short of the warning track, knowing he would run out of room to catch what seemed like a routine flyball off the bat.
The solo shot was Seager’s 23rd homer of the season gave Seattle a brief 2-1 lead.
Seattle got a usable outing from starter Tyler Anderson. In his second outing since being traded to the Mariners from the Pirates, the lefty pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Two of those hits were doubles off the bat of Gallo, which is one of the reasons why manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen in the sixth inning and Anderson only at 87 pitches. With Gallo leading off that inning, he wanted a fresh lefty — Anthony Misiewicz — to provide a different look. The move worked with Gallo striking out and Misiewicz working a scoreless frame, setting up Sewald to pitch the seventh.