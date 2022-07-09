SEATTLE — The chants of Let’s Go Blue Jays! grew loud with confidence and emotion.
The bad luck was starting to pile up in the ninth inning on the Mariners and Diego Castillo with the tying run — Vlad Guerrero Jr. — and go-ahead run — Alejandro Kirk — reaching base on singles off pitches that weren’t even strikes let alone hittable.
But Castillo, who was working his third game in three days, silenced the Blue Jays fans in the crowd of 41,210, working out of the game and securing a tense 2-1 win for the Mariners.
Seattle will go for a sweep of the four-game series on Sunday afternoon.
The Mariners have won 10 of their last 11 games and 15 of their last 18 games are now two games over .500 for the first time since May 1.
The Mariners had done little against the defensive tackle/starting pitcher Alek Manoah, generating just three base runners — two walks and a Ty France double — over the first six innings.
But Seattle finally through in the seventh inning against Manoah. J.P. Crawford led off the inning with a single to center. It brought to the plate veteran first baseman Carlos Santana.
After struggling to catch up with Manoah’s mid-90s fastball, Santana went up there looking for one. He jumped on an 0-1 fastball up in the zone, hammering it off the electronic scoreboard just below the Hit It Here Café for his first homer as a member of the Mariners.
Though he didn’t figure in the decision, the Mariners got another outstanding start from Robbie Ray, who had the added motivation of pitching against the team he won the American League Cy Young Award with last season.
The Blue Jays got to experience the version of Ray that has also throws a sinker to compliment a four-seam fastball that was about 2 mph faster on the evening and his devastating slider.
Ray’s final line: Six innings, one run allowed on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
He faced the minimum amount of hitters over the first four innings with only Teoscar Hernandez reaching base on a single to left. But Ray erased him as a base runner with a nice pickoff move to first base.
His only blemish came an inning later. After falling behind George Springer 2-0 to start the inning, Ray fired a 93-mph fastball on the outside corner. An annoyance to Mariners’ pitchers dating to his days with the Astros, Springer stayed on the pitch and drove it over the wall in right field for a solo homer and a 1-0 lead. It was Springer’s 16 homer of the season and his 23 career homer vs. the Mariners.
Over his last six starts, Ray has a 0.91 ERA, allowing four earned runs in 39 2/3 innings pitched with 11 walks and 46 strikeouts.
With Ray done after 95 pitches, the Mariners turned to rookie Matt Brash, who was recalled before the game and returned to the team as a reliever. After making the opening-day roster as the No. 5 starter in the rotation and losing the job due to lack of command, Brash was converted to a reliever in Tacoma. His first relief appearance at the MLB level was impressive. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the scoreless frame, including winning a 13-pitch battle with Lourdes Gurriel and showing a fastball that touched 100 mph.
Andres Munoz, who has a similar power pitching profile to Brash, was just as dominant in the seventh, striking out a pair of hitters in a 1-2-3 frame.
