SEATTLE -- Watching the joy and enthusiasm that he brings to a baseball field on a daily basis, it seems impossible to believe that the megawatt smile displayed each day from Julio Rodriguez could shine brighter.
But it was apparent Sunday afternoon, when the Mariners’ precocious rookie center fielder was informed that he was selected for the 2022 American League All-Star Game.
“I got very excited when I found out I was going to be part of the All-Star team,” he said. “It’s feels like a dream. It’s a dream that I had when I was a kid and to be able to achieve that right now in my first year, I’m definitely really excited and proud of the work that I’ve done.”
Coming into Sunday, Rodriguez posted a .274/.335./.480 slash line in 85 games with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 homers, 50 runs scored, 43 RBI, 25 walks, 96 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases. He has a 3.0 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) and a 3.5 Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement (bWAR).
Among qualified AL outfielders, Rodriguez ranked first in games played (85), stolen bases, tied for third in hits (88), fourth in runs scored, fWAR and bWAR, tied for sixth in doubles, tied for seventh in homers, tied for eighth in homers and 10th in RBI.
He is third Mariners player age 21 or younger to be named to the All-Star team, the other two were Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez, who were named All-Stars at age 20 and 21. The most recent players age 21 or younger to be named All-Stars were Ronald Acuna and Mike Soroka in 2019, Ozzie Albies and Gleyber Torres in 2018 and Cody Bellinger in 2017.
Rodriguez is the sixth Mariners rookie to be chosen as an All-Star, joining Michael Pineda (2011), Ichiro Suzuki (2001), Alvin Davis (1984), Matt Young (1983) and Ruppert Jones (1977).
After a brilliant spring training, which pressed the Mariners to put him on the opening-day roster, Rodriguez — who was considered one of the top prospects in baseball — has still managed to exceed expectations with his play. The Mariners haven’t had a player with this sort of charisma and superstar potential since Griffey.
Admittedly, he didn’t put making the All-Star on his list of immediate goals, but that doesn’t mean he never considered it.
“Like I always say, I never try to set a limit for myself,” he said. “I feel like I just gotta roll with it, trying to take care of it one day at a time. And I feel like that is just a result that happened for me taking care of every single day.”
Rodriguez immediately called his parents in the Dominican Republic.
“They were pretty happy,” he said. “They were very proud and excited to see me out there.”
Unfortunately for the Mariners and two of his teammates — first baseman Ty France and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert — Rodriguez was the only player chosen in the players vote and manager selections.
“I feel like we should have a few guys going to the All-Star Game,” Rodriguez said. “Guys like Ty and Logan should be a part of that team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.