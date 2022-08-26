Since the day he first signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, the Mariners have always known they have something special in Julio Rodriguez.
And as he grew from potential-filled prospect, to baseball phenom, to every-day center fielder and now the face of their franchise, the idea of him wearing any other uniform but theirs six years from now wasn’t an option.
Now, they are making sure he stays a Mariners for years to come with a massive long-term contract extension.
MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that the Mariners and Julio Rodriguez are close to finalizing a long-term contract extension with more than $200 million in guaranteed money that could reach up to $450 million.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal is for 14 years and includes player and team options.
As a 21-year-old rookie, Rodriguez has been the Mariners best player this season. In 108 games, he’s posted a .269/.328/.471 slash line with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 64 RBI, 64 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. Per Baseball Reference, he has 4.3 wins above replacement, which is highest on the team.
He’s the leading candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award.
Rodriguez’s mixture of charisma and talent accentuated by the joy that he brings to the field every day has already elevated him into a superstar status in the Pacific Northwest reminiscent to Ken Griffey Jr.’s arrival in 1998.
His performance in the home-run derby where he finished second to Juan Soto while displaying his ebullient personality and Herculean baseball gifts to a national audience has elevated him as one of the future stars of Major League Baseball.
This story will be updated.
