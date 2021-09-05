PHOENIX —‑ The hard- throwing youngster and former Rule 5 draft pick, who has spent much of the season riding the shuttle back and forth between Tacoma and Seattle — a distance that feels farther in baseball metaphor than physical distance — somehow gave them a do-over in extra innings.
The veteran third baseman, who has never tasted the postseason in his 11-year MLB career spent entirely in Seattle and might not return year for No. 12, made sure the second chance at an extra-innings win and a series sweep, on a day when ground there was a chance to gain ground in the wild-card race, didn’t get wasted.
Yohan Ramirez pitched the Mariners out of a looming loss in the bottom of the 10th, despite Arizona having a runner on third with one out. And Kyle Seager put the Mariners ahead for good, ripping a two-run double down the right field line, which ignited a rout-producing seven-run top of the 11th inning and a 10-4 victory and three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks, who looked as bad as their 45-93 record.
“I keep saying it’s hard to sweep people and certainly we continue to prove that is difficult, but heck of an effort by our guys,” manager Scott Servais said. “This team is so much fun. And if you can’t enjoy watching us play and how we go about it, knowing that every game is going to come right down at the end, shame on you. You’re not a baseball fan. It doesn’t get a whole lot better, certainly with we’re at this point in the season.”
It was a big day for the the Mariners’ quest to end the longest current postseason drought in professional sports, dating back to 2001. While the Mariners improved to 75-62, three of the four teams they are competing with for one of the two wild-card spots lost. The Yankees, who hold the first wild card spot, lost to Baltimore, 8-7, to fall to 78-58. New York somehow lost a three-game series to the worst team in baseball. The Red Sox, who came into the day holding the second wild-card spot, were drubbed 11-5 by Cleveland. At 79-60, Boston sits a half-game behind the Yankees.
The Mariners moved ahead of the A’s (74-63), who were shut out by the streaking Blue Jays 8-0, and trail the Red Sox by three games and the Yankees by 3.5 games. Like Oakland, Toronto (73-62) sits a game back of the Mariners.
And there is another race to add into the mix. With a 4-3 loss to the Padres, Houston (79-57) sits 4.5 games ahead of the Mariners. The two teams open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park on Monday.
Also on Monday Blue Jays and Yankees open a huge four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The Red Sox host the AL-East leading Rays for three games and the A’s open a four-game series vs. the AL Central-leading White Sox at home.
Even Servais was scoreboard watching before the game and during it.
“Yeah, typically I say don’t look at those things,” he said. “I’m gonna tell you: I’m looking at those things. This is a special team. And we need a little help along the way. You need some other teams to stub their toe, but we can only control so much, and that’s what we do on the field. We knew before the game started what the situation was today, our players knew it, but you’ve still got to go out and play.”