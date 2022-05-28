Perhaps the thud of hitting rock bottom — losing two of three to the A’s and falling to last place in the American League West — jarred something to life in them. Maybe it was the removal of external expectations of success and the familiarity of playing without such pressure.
More likely it was two days of solid to outstanding starting pitching, an attack-minded approach at the plate yielding hits, homers and runs scored and simple execution in the field.
Whatever is the preferred reason of choice, the Mariners have played their best baseball of the season over the past two days and have been rewarded with wins.
Building off a brilliant outing from Logan Gilbert and rejuvenated offense that pounded out 13 hits, including Kyle Lewis’ second homer in as many games, Seattle rolled to an easy 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros.
It was the first time the Mariners had shut out a team and the fourth time the Astros have been shut out in 2022.
After roughing up Justin Verlander on Friday night, which was unexpected, the Mariners secured a second series win over the Astros at T-Mobile Park this season. They will send lefty Marco Gonzales to the mound in Sunday’s finale to try for a three-game sweep.
Gilbert delivered the best performance by a Mariners starting pitcher this season, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing four hits with no walks, a hit batter and five strikeouts to improve to 5-2 on the season and lower his overall ERA to 2.29.
No previous pitcher had gone that far in a game without allowing a run. Coming into Saturday, Seattle had just six games where the starter went seven complete innings in an outing. Gilbert owned two of them. All four hits allowed were singles.
On his 100th pitch of his outing, Gilbert reared back and fired a 97-mph fastball right past
Chas McCormick for a swinging strike three to end the seventh inning.
Of his 100 pitches, Gilbert fired 73 strikes, including 17 first-pitch strikes to the 25 hitters he faced. He had 11 swings and misses, 15 called strikes and 27 pitches fouled off.
Seattle had lost in each of Gilbert’s previous four starts.
The Mariners provided ample run support to allow Gilbert to attack with impudence.
J.P. Crawford punched a RBI single to right field off of Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Seattle tacked on two more in the second inning.
Lewis crushed a solo homer off the railings off the upper deck to make it 2-0. Cal Raleigh doubled and scored on Jesse Winker’s single to right.
Eugenio Suarez added a sac fly in the fourth and Ty France put the game out of reach in the fifth with a two-run single to center.
