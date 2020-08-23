Daniel Vogelbach will get another chance to find his power-hitting production from a year ago at the major league level.
After designating the All-Star for assignment Wednesday, the Mariners reached an agreement to send Vogelbach to the Toronto Blue Jays late Sunday evening in exchange for cash considerations.
Vogelbach was the Mariners’ lone representative at the 2019 All-Star Game and it was largely due to his production in the first two to three months of the season and the requirement that every team has a representative.
Mired in a prolonged slump dating back to late June of last season with minimal signs of improvement, and actually decreased production in the shortened 2020 season, Vogelbach became expendable. It forced the Mariners to make a decision on what they wanted to do with the roster spot and the designated hitter role moving forward in this rebuild process. The opportunity to get more prospects at-bats became more important than Vogelbach finding his way out of a slump and adjusting to the flaws that pitchers had exposed.
Vogelbach’s failures at the plate, particularly against left-handed pitchers, and his lack of another position besides DH produced a simple question with an obvious answer: Why would the Mariners continue to carry a slumping platoon designated hitter with no defensive value?
He came into Wednesday with an .094/.250/.226 slash line in 18 games and 64 plate appearances.
He had just five hits — two homers, a double and three singles in 53 at-bats — with four RBI, 11 walks and 13 strikeouts.
Trout card: A rare Mike Trout-autographed baseball card set a record as the highest-selling sports card of all time Saturday night when an unidentified bidder purchased it during an online auction for $3.936 million.
The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card, sold at Goldin Auctions, broke the previous record of $3.12 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 card, which was sold in 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence on Sunday, ending a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first.
Pence, 37, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.