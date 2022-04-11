MINNEAPOLIS — With what should be a better, deeper lineup — capable of producing runs — has yet to be realized in the first four games of the 2022 season.
Even in their first two victories, the Mariners’ offenses was far from eye-opening or even above average. And in their latest defeat, Seattle hitting was abysmal in a way that was reminiscent of the struggles early in 2021.
Seattle mustered just two hits — a double from Eugenio Suarez and a single from J.P. Crawford — and hit few balls hard while being shut out by five Twins pitchers in a dismal 4-0 loss to close out the four-game series Monday evening at Target Field.
The Mariners will have short turnaround with afternoon start at Guaranteed Rate Field in the Chicago White Sox home opener Tuesday.
Seattle got a workable if not efficient outing from Chris Flexen in his first start of the season. The ever-intense right-hander pitched into the fifth inning, surrendering just one run in the first inning after issuing a leadoff walk to Byron Buxton, who later scored on Jorge Polanco’s one-out double.
His second inning was trending toward a similar fate. Flexen walked Miguel Sano with one out and then watched as Byron Buxton hammered a ball to the wall in left-center with two outs. But left fielder Jesse Winker played the ball off the wall efficiently and fired it in to second baseman Abraham Toro, who wheeled and delivered a perfect throw to home. Catcher Cal Raleigh made the easy tag to end the inning.
Flexen worked the next two innings scoreless but never made it out of the fifth. He gave up a leadoff single to Alex Kirilloff and another double to Buxton that put runners on second and third with no outs.
In his last batter faced, Flexen got Carlos Correa to hit a ground ball to shortstop Crawford, who immediately fired home to Raleigh. The play wasn’t close. Kirilloff was out by a few steps.
With Flexen at 91 pitches and the left-handed hitting Luis Arraez coming to the plate and the switch-hitting Polanco on deck, manager Scott Servais went to lefty Anthony Misiewicz.
The reliever had looked strong in his previous outing, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and 12 strikes in 16 pitches.
Servais’ logical strategy didn’t work.
Misiewicz had no command of any his pitches against the aggressive Twins’ hitters.
Arraez deposited a single into left field to score a run on a 1-1 cutter that never broke off the plate, and Polanco followed with a ground ball single on a first-pitch curveball that hung in the middle of the plate. Gio Urshela made it three-run scoring singles in a row, jumping on a first-pitch cutter with a line drive into right-center to make it 4-0.
Two of the runs were charged to Flexen who finished with final line of 4 1/3 innings pitched, three runs allowed no five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Misiewicz was charged with the other run, which is all the Twins needed with the Mariners not providing any sort of offense.
