The Mariners reinstated Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list Monday morning, meaning he passed his second required COVID-19 rapid test and is cleared to participate in the 2021 Major League All-Star Game.
Kikuchi got the results after Sunday’s game at T-Mobile Park and flew to Denver to represent the Mariners as their only selection for the American League All-Star team.
“Obviously, a ton of stuff going on these past 24 hours,” Kikuchi told The Seattle Times through interpreter Kevin Ando at Monday’s All-Star media availability in Denver. “My No. 1 priority was to get healthy again, get better. I got a ton of rest, a lot of sleep, in order to get back and be part of this All-Star event.”
Kikuchi was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Sunday morning after experiencing a COVID-related symptoms following his start vs. the Yankees.
“For about two days, it was just some stomach issues, and just a slight fever,” he said.
Since he was vaccinated, he immediately took a rapid COVID test, which was negative. But he needed to pass a second test to be cleared to participate in the All-Star game.
He was in good spirits at the All-Star media availability.
“Yesterday, I started to feel a lot better, and today I feel way better,” he said.
To make room for Kikuchi on the active 26-man roster, infielder Donovan Walton was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma after the game. The Mariners also designated reliever Will Vest for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Seattle needed to clear a 40-man roster spot since catcher Cal Raleigh, who was called up and made his MLB debut on Sunday, took Kikuchi’s spot on the 40-man roster for a day.
Kikuchi, 30, has been Seattle’s best pitcher this season, posting a 6-4 record with a 3.48 ERA in 16 starts with 34 walks and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
In his last 12 starts, Kikuchi is 6-3 with a 2.77 ERA, walking 25 and striking out 78 since April 29. In his last 5 starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA with 14 walks and 29 strikeouts. He’s holding opponents to a .196 batting average in that stretch. His 11 quality starts this season are tied with Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays for most by a left-handed pitcher.
Vest, 26, was selected in December’s Rule 5 draft out of the Tigers organization. In 32 games with Seattle this season, he posted a 1-0 record with a 6.17 ERA with 38 hits allowed, 18 walks and 27 strikeouts. The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Mariners on opening night, April 1 vs. San Francisco. He was on the COVD injured list from May 21-28.
Because Vest was a Rule 5 draft pick, a team can claim him off waivers, but they must add him to their active roster and keep him there for the rest of the season. If he clears waivers, he can be returned to Detroit.
Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone, who is in Denver for the All-Star game, contributed to this story.