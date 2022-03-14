PEORIA, Ariz. — Jerry Dipoto paced the concrete patio behind the Mariners spring training complex with intensity and purpose, ignoring the 80-degree sun beating down for a 90-degree feel. With his cell phone attached to his ear, and speaking in a voice that intentionally couldn’t be heard by anyone but the person on the other end, hours and days worth of conversations and discussions had reached its culmination.
When the conversation ended, he walked quickly toward the building.
“That looked serious, do you got something for us?” he was asked.
“I was busy transacting,” the Mariners president of baseball operations said.
“Is it close?”
“It’s done,” he said with a smile.
Roughly 30 minutes later, Dipoto’s conversation became the announcement of a announced as a six-player trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Mariners acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Reds in exchange for outfielder Jake Fraley, right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson, who is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners organization by Baseball America and a player to be named later.
“We’re incredibly excited at the chance to acquire two All-Star caliber players,” Dipoto said. “Jesse has been one of the premier offensive players in the league over the past two seasons, while Suárez brings a long track record as a power hitter. Our goal is to reach the postseason this year, and we feel that these additions give us the depth and impact in our lineup necessary to compete for one of those spots.”
As part of the deal, the Mariners will take on Suarez’s $35 million owed in salary.
Winker, 28, was named an All-Star for the Reds in 2021, posting a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 homers, 71 RBI, 53 walks and 75 strikeouts in 110 games. Like most lefty hitters, he mashed right-handed pitching.
In 1,217 plate appearances vs. right-handed pitching, he has a career .313/.405/.556 slash line. But he won’t be a strict platoon player.
“Jesse will play left field primarily,” Dipoto said. “I would say full-time against righties and we want to give him some exposure against lefties because we like what the underlying information suggests he’s capable of.”
Suárez got off to a miserable start in 2021 and sort of recovered with a strong September to finish with a .198/.286/.428 slash line with 23 doubles, 31 homers, 79 RBI, 56 walks and 171 strikeouts in 145 games. In September with the Reds trying to earn a postseason spot, he slashed .370/.460/.808 with eight doubles, eight homers and 13 RBI.
Since the 2018 season, he has hit 129 home runs, which is the most of any MLB player over that span with a .259/.335/.507 slash line and 324 RBI.
He will take over as the every day third baseman, replacing Kyle Seager, who retired after the 2021 season.
“He’s actually a reverse splits guy, so he is just as good or better against right-hand pitchers than he is against the lefties,” Dipoto said. “He had a very good second half after a really tough start. He’s been one of the most consistent power hitters in the league. He’ll get his everyday reps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.