SEATTLE — A weekend full of celebrations, smiles and good vibes ended in disappointing fashion for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. A crowd of 42,465 fans witnessed a subpar outing from Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, and a nearly nonexistent performance from the offense in a 10-3 loss that weakens their chances of hosting a playoff game.
After Toronto’s 6-3 victory over Boston on Sunday, the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch the first wild-card spot is down to two, which means the Mariners will need to win out and hope that the Blue Jays lose one of their three remaining games against Baltimore if they want to play the city’s first home postseason game in over two decades.
While most of the Mariners’ starting lineup was back after a day of rest following Friday’s playoff-clincher induced postgame party, they still managed just three hits over the first eight innings and struck out 12 times against an Oakland pitching staff that ranks near the bottom of the league in ERA, opponent batting average and WHIP.
The past two days were full of wild swings of emotion for the Mariners, who sent their fans into hysterics by earning their first playoff berth in 21 years on Friday night with a pinch-hit, walkoff home run by catcher Cal Raleigh.
On Sunday, things came back to Earth as the Athletics snapped the Mariners’ four-game winning streak.
“There has been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days,” manager Scott Servais said. “I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame. So again, we’ve played some really good baseball here. I think we won the last four in a row, and a couple of dramatic come-from-behind wins. Today just wasn’t our day, and that happens.”
The only runs from the Mariners’ offense came on a three-run ninth inning homer from left fielder Jesse Winker off A’s reliever Sam Selman.
The Mariners had no answers against Oakland starter James Kaprielian, who began the day with 5⅔ no-hit innings, with help from some sparkling plays by the A’s defense. With one on in the third inning, Adam Frazier was thrown out on a barehanded play from A’s third baseman Ernie Clement. In the fourth inning, Oakland left fielder Seth Brown caught a 108-mile-per-hour line drive off the bat of Eugenio Suarez on the run, and shortstop Nick Allen ended the fourth by throwing out Mitch Haniger on a diving play to his right.
The Mariners finally got their first hit in the sixth when Ty France followed a J.P. Crawford walk with a two-out single into left field, but Suarez struck out to end the inning.
Kaprielian ended his day with seven strikeouts, two walks and just one hit allowed over six innings.
Ray started off the day in historic fashion, as his first strikeout of the day put him at 1,500 for his career. The strikeout, which came against Dermis Garcia in the first, made Ray the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 1,500 strikeout mark at 1,220 innings, behind only San Diego Padres’ hurler Yu Darvish, who accomplished the feat in career 1,216⅓ innings on June 21, 2021.
But other than his historic strikeout, there wasn’t much for Ray to celebrate Sunday. He allowed six runs over 5⅔ innings, with the A’s tattooing him for eight hits, three walks, three homers and six runs.
Ray’s troubles started when he walked three straight batters to start the second inning.
“I felt like I was right around the plate,” Ray said. “Honestly, maybe just missing. I don’t know. I haven’t looked at it, but I felt like I was pretty close.”
After escaping another jam in the third inning, Ray’s luck ran out in the fourth. Shea Langeliers kicked off the inning with a solo homer into the upper deck in left field to give the A’s a 1-0 lead. A’s designated hitter Jonah Bride reached first when a throw from Abraham Toro sailed over France’s head at first base.
Oakland center fielder Cristian Pache drove in Bride a few pitches later, depositing a two-run homer into the visitor’s bullpen for a three-run Oakland lead. The A’s scored again in the fifth inning when Brown drove in Chad Pinder from second base with a single to center field, and ended Ray’s day in the sixth when Allen clubbed a two-run homer on an 0-2 count to extend the Oakland lead to six runs.
“They were definitely aggressive,” Ray said. “I’ve just got to be a little more fine in those situations, and use the aggressiveness against them. I felt like in that one inning, maybe I was missing just off, and the ones that they hit maybe just a tad bit too on the plate. It’s a game of inches, and you’ve just got to be better.”
In the ninth, Winker drove in Haniger and Toro with his three-run homer, Adam Frazier doubled to right field, and Crawford walked against Selman, but France flew out to left field to end it.
“We’re trying to fight our way and it’d be awesome to host a playoff game here, but we need some help along the way,” Servais said. “We’re at the point where we almost need to win out and we certainly do now. But I say all that, our team has played some really good baseball. Just today, we didn’t really get it going offensively at all.”
