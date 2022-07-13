WASHINGTON — Since the day he was named to the American League All-Star team, Julio Rodriguez was coy about whether he would participate in the home run derby.
His response to questions about it often with an impish smile: “We’ll see.”
We’ll see him Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
On Wednesday afternoon, after serving his one-game suspension in the opening game of a split doubleheader vs. the Nationals, Rodriguez announced via his social media accounts with a produced video, featuring Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson, that he will indeed participate in the Home Run Derby.
After going homerless over his first 20 games of his MLB career, he hit his first homer on May 1 in Miami and hit 14 more since then, giving him 15 home runs on the season.
Given his status as one of the up and coming future stars in the game, and with a unique charisma and joy that few possess on a baseball field, it was a given that Major League Baseball would want him to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.