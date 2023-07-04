SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe it was the removal of the small caterpillar on his upper lip that he referred to as a “mustache.”
Maybe it was the reemergence of “Walter,” his nasty, pitch-firing alter-ego celebrating a holiday afternoon.
Most likely it was the combination of consistent command and conviction with his plus fastball and stellar secondary pitches.
In front of a packed Oracle Park, including his mom and dad, on a perfect Tuesday, Logan Gilbert delivered the best outing of his career.
On his 105th and final pitch of the game, Gilbert ripped a 97-mph fastball as hard as he could at the hands of Michael Yastrzemski, who helplessly flailed at the pitch for strike three.
After his seemingly unending legs and arms unfurled from his vicious delivery, Gilbert pumped his fist and screamed in celebration. He’d thrown his first career shutout in the Mariners’ 6-0 win over the Giants.
Seattle has won a season-high four games in a row and made it back to .500 at 42-42.
“Awesome, awesome game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It starts with Logan. Complete games are really hard to come by these days.”
Indeed, it was only the 12th shutout by a major-league pitcher this season.
Gilbert wasn’t certain if he’d get the opportunity. After working a 1-2-3 eighth inning that required just nine pitches, Gilbert had thrown 96 pitches in the game. He left the mound and gave his usual fist-bump to Servais, who normally waits at the top step of the dugout.
But this one was different; not wanting to make eye contact, Gilbert, with his head down, moved quickly past Servais into the tunnel area where pitchers relax.
“He wouldn’t even look at me,” Servais said. “He stuck his fist out and kept on walking.”
Eye contact might lead to conversation about finishing the game. Gilbert wanted no part of that discussion.
“It’s funny he noticed that,” Gilbert said. “I was walking as quick as I could into the tunnel. I tried to get away from everybody so they couldn’t say anything, but I thought he was going to let me keep going either way.”
As he sat in the tunnel, Gilbert could hear a bit of a ruckus coming from the dugout and his name being chanted.
What was going on?
Pitching coach Pete Woodworth went to the dugout phone to call out to the bullpen. Thinking Servais might be ready to take Gilbert out of the game, players in the dugout started chanting: “Logan! Logan! Logan!” trying to convince Servais to keep let him finish the game.
But that was already the plan. They just wanted a reliever ready if Gilbert got in trouble.
“I’ve never seen a team chant like that,” Servais said. “I said, ‘Guys, he’s going back out, relax.’ It’s not a democracy, but some days you listen.”
Tom Murphy, who was catching Gilbert’s gem, was one of those players lobbying Servais.
“That was phenomenal,” Murphy said. “That felt like the best team moment we’ve had all year.”
Gilbert rewarded his teammates, emptying what was left in his tank and attacking hitters instead of hoping to get outs. He wanted to power a fastball by Yastrzemski.
“It was his best fastball today,” Murphy said. “It was the exact right pitch, exact right location. It was just like the perfect cherry on top.”
And Gilbert’s reaction?
“That was the most emotion I’ve ever seen out of Logan,” Murphy said. “You could really tell that it meant a lot to him. And what he doesn’t know, it meant even more to the team.”
Gilbert retired the final 11 batters he faced. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk. He also produced a rare three-pitch inning in the second on two fly outs and a line out, which was key to allowing him to get deep in the game.
It’s not often a starting pitcher participates in the Mariners’ postgame victory dance and the players even let him hold the home-run trident.
“It felt great,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. The fans cheering when I ran back out there for the ninth really pumped me up. I could feel the adrenaline. I’ve always wanted to do the dance, but I kind of embarrassed myself out there.”
The six runs of support were ignited by the birthday boy, who grew up with his parents telling him the fireworks on the day were for him.
Born on the Fourth of July, Michael Harrison Ford celebrated his 31st birthday by banging out four hits in five plate appearances, finishing a triple short of the cycle, which isn’t surprising, while also scoring two runs to ignite another productive offensive attack.
“This is my first birthday in the big leagues,” Ford said. “I’ve been optioned to the minors twice on July 3 and one year I was in Durham. So it was a good day.”
The Mariners jumped on Giants pitcher Keaton Winn, who was announced as the spot starter less than 24 hours earlier. J.P. Crawford led off the game with a double off the wall in right and later scored on Jarred Kelenic’s fielder’s choice.
Ford “created” another run in the second inning. He led off with a single to right, advanced to third on Eugenio Suarez’s double and “raced” home on a Winn pitched that went off the glove of Patrick Bailey for a passed ball to make it 2-0.
Ford made it 3-0 with a solo homer in the third inning. The flirtation with a cycle started after he doubled over the wall in left field in the fifth inning. In his next at-bat, he punched a line drive into the left-field corner. Far from the fastest runner in MLB, he settled for a double when left fielder Blake Sabol quickly fielded the ball.
“I joked with the guys that I was halfway to second when the ball was in his hand,” Ford said. “If it didn’t hit that little sidewall, I would’ve tried it.”
The Mariners continued to add on. Julio Rodriguez, who was added to the AL All-Star team as a replacement for Yordan Alvarez, picked up an RBI single in the sixth inning. He has eight hits in his past four games.
AJ Pollock made the lead much more comfortable. Getting a rare start, he smacked a two-run homer to left in the eighth inning to make it 6-0.
“Our team is coming together,” Servais said. “We’re doing the little things. We’re playing good defense. The pitching has been pretty consistent all year. But, certainly, what excites everybody is our offense. It has been way better here in the last few games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.