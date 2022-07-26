SEATTLE — What, for a fleeting moment, had the makings of perhaps the most deflating outcome of the season instead turned into one of the Mariners’ most thrilling victories of the season.
Rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez, in his return from a minor wrist injury, opened the game with a laser home run in his first at-bat, and Carlos Santana ended it with a walkoff sacrifice fly to give the Mariners a wild 5-4 victory Tuesday night over the Texas Rangers before a raucous crowd of 25,837 at T-Mobile Park.
Cal Raleigh, continuing his breakthrough season, doubled into the right-center field gap to score J.P. Crawford from first base to tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth.
After an Adam Frazier sacrifice bunt, the Rangers intentionally walked Rodriguez and Ty France — the Mariners’ two All-Stars — to load the bases for Santana. As he’s done so often already in his first month as a Mariner, Santana delivered when he was needed most, lofting a fly ball to center field.
Raleigh scored sliding just ahead of the throw from Texas center fielder Lady Taveras, and Mariners players poured out of the dugout in celebration.
Except, hold up: The Rangers challenged the play at the plate. After a 90-second review, the call on the field was confirmed — game over — and the celebration on the field and in the stands continued.
Rodriguez, once again, gave the Mariners plenty to celebrate, for now and for the future.
The 21-year-old budding superstar didn’t miss an opportunity — immediately and emphatically — to remind everyone just how gifted he is in his first at-bat back from the wrist injury.
Rodriguez was out the first four games coming out of the All-Star break because of a sore left wrist. In his return Tuesday, he needed to see just five pitches in the bottom of the first to reclaim his throne as the most exciting young player in baseball.
Rodriguez turned on an 80 mph slider from Texas starter Dane Dunning and rocked it 106 mph on a line over the wall in left field.
It was his 17th home run, second leadoff homer of the season and, ahem, 82nd blast to leave the ballpark over the past eight days (if you’re counting the 81 he hit in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium).
He’s the first rookie in club history with multiple leadoff homers in a season.
As he began to round first base, Rodriguez half raised both of his hands, palms up, and shrugged his shoulders, shades of Michael Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals.
What’s more, Rodriguez became just the second Mariners player to homer in his first game after participating in the Home Run Derby. The first — oh yes — was Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998.
Rare air, this kid’s in.
Rodriguez wasn’t the only rookie to make a dynamic return for the M’s on Tuesday night.
Right-hander George Kirby, recalled from Class AAA Tacoma earlier in the day, was brilliant in five shutout innings. He allowed just two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
It was Kirby’s first start for the Mariners in nearly three weeks, and as the club closely monitors his workload this season, manager Scott Servais had hoped to get four innings out of the rookie.
Kirby needed just 51 pitches to get through five innings before handing a 2-0 lead off to the bullpen.
Kyle Lewis’ two-out RBI single off Dunning in the first inning extended the Mariners’ lead to 2-0.
The Rangers scored one in the seventh inning to cut their deficit to 2-1.
Raleigh answered with a solo home run off Texas’ Matt Moore in the bottom of the seventh. It was his 14th homer of the year.
Seattle’s bullpen surrendered four runs in the final three innings as the Rangers rallied to take a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.
