MINNEAPOLS — When Byron Buxton delivered a gut-punch of a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, turning their one-run lead into a one-run deficit, sending an otherwise quieted crowd of 20,867 at Target Field in a momentary frenzy, the Seattle Mariners seemed more unaffected than overwhelmed.
Yes, the blast was prodigious and one-run lead had been turned into a one-run deficit in the amount of time it took for the 436-foot blast to reach the upper deck.
But playing and thriving in that sort of late-inning drama and tension, well, it’s learned experience from a 2021 season with so many close games, yielding success.
“Going into that ninth inning down one, there was no panic in the dugout,” said Ty France. “There’s never any panic.”
Down a run in the top of the ninth and facing Twins closer Tyler Duffey, Julio Rodriguez smoked a double into the left-center gap, breaking a hitless streak of seven straight plate appearances to start his career. He later scored from third base when later scored when Adam Frazier sent a two-out line drive into left-center for a game-tying hustle double that included a heady slide to avoid the tag at second base. His hustle was rewarded when France smoked a line drive to right field to score Frazier with his third hit of the game.
Diego Castillo, who often manufactured his own drama last season, made sure the bottom of the ninth was tension free. Using a nasty slider, he worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out Seattle’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over Minnesota.
The Mariners have played two games and have two one-run wins.
“Another one-run game, just a heck of a comeback there late,” said manager Scott Servais following a large exhale. “Obviously, we got some huge hits right when our back was against the wall and down to our final out.”
Young reliever Andres Munoz learned a valuable lesson about pitching in leverage situations: Walking the leadoff batter is never a good thing. Buxton, when healthy, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball and can hit any fastball regardless of how hard it is thrown or where it is located.
Brought in to start the eighth inning and protect a 2-1 lead, Munoz opened with a walk to No. 9 hitter Nick Gordon. It brought to the plate the freakishly talented but oft-injured Buxton. Seeing that Munoz was struggling to locate his triple-digit fastball and knowing he hadn’t thrown a single slider, Buxton went up looking for a first-pitch fastball.
He got one at 101 mph and at his letters. The pitch would overwhelm an average hitter, but Buxton clobbered it into the upper deck in left field.
Struggling to locate his pitches with any sort of command and destined for a three-inning outing with his 85-pitch limit, Logan Gilbert seemed to find something with everything trending toward disaster.
After retiring the first two batters of the second inning, Gilbert allowed back-to-back singles to Ryan Jeffers and Nick Gordon — the bottom two hitters in the batting order. A misplaced fastball grazed the forearm of Buxton to load the bases and bring to the plate the always dangerous Luis Arraez.
Known for peskiness more than power, Arraez had surprised Gilbert in the first inning, launching a 2-0 fastball into the right-field seats for a solo homer. Pitching coach Pete Woodworth ventured to the mound to check on Gilbert and provide a pause against the growing din in Target Field.
Gilbert didn’t back down against Arraez, who is almost impossible to strike out. On a 2-2 count, he threw a changeup that was fouled off and then a nasty late-break slider that generated a weak pop out to end the inning.
With disaster averted, Gilbert reeled his start back into respectability. At 56 pitches after two innings, he needed 32 more pitches to retire the next 10 batters he faced. He finished with five innings pitched, one run allowed on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
