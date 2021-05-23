Barring a rematch in the World Series, and the odds of that happening seem longer than winning the Powerball or getting struck by lightning twice on the same day, the Mariners won’t have to see Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres again until February of 2022 when they meet on the field of the Peoria Sports Complex for what is usually the first game on the Cactus League schedule.
And even that may be too soon for the Mariners’ pitchers.
Baseball’s newest superstar wrapped up his three-game torture of Mariners’ pitching in typical highlight-reel fashion, hitting a pair of home runs — a solo blast and a grand slam — and tossing in an RBI single for good measure as the Padres rolled to an easy 9-2 win to complete a dominant three-game sweep.
Tatis drove in six runs in a day, while the Mariners scored seven in the series, which is actually better than expected.
After missing eight games on the COVID injured list, Tatis returned well-rested with no signs of rust. In four games since absence, he has 11 hits in 14 at-bats with four doubles, four homers, 12 RBI, three walks, three stolen bases and just one strikeout.
In the three games vs. Seattle, he had seven hits in 10 at-bats with two doubles, three homers, seven RBI, three walks, two stolen bases and a strikeout.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” manager Scott Servais said. “There’s no question about it. His skill set, he plays with a lot of energy and flair and he’s as good of a player as we’ve seen all year long. He’s certainly proven it here with how he swung the bat and how he’s played. We knew coming into the series he had sat out with the COVID situation and he was going to be fresh. He certainly showed it here in this series.”
The Mariners have lost six games in a row to fall to 21-26 and just a game out of place in the American League West and will travel to Oakland to open a three-game series with the Athletics, who are 28-20 on the season and lead the division by 1 1/2 games over the Astros.
Yes, the Mariners roster has been decimated by injuries and COVID absencess to the point where Sunday’s lineup looked more like it belonged in Triple-A Tacoma. But as the Padres outscored Seattle, 31-7, in the series, the talent gap and direction of the two franchises was stark. San Diego is an World Series contender. Seattle looks like a pretender destined for 90-plus losses.
Aggressive in trying to speed up their rebuild’s timeline to success and supplement one of baseball’s top farm systems, led by Tatis, the Padres signed free agents Eric Hosmer in 2016 and Manny Machado in 2017, executed multiple trades during the 2020 season and then acquired Yu Darvish and Blake Snell this past offseason.
The Mariners have done the opposite, opting for caution and spendthrift decision-making this past offseason based on strategy that former CEO and team president sold to ownership. Now in three year of a rebuild labeled a “stepback” because it was supposed to have a quicker timeline to success than traditional baseball rebuilds that take 4-5 years, it’s difficult to envision a finished product simlilar to the Padres or even one that is capable of contending for something more than a .500 record.
Seattle got a solid start from right-hander Justin Dunn, who was asked to move up his outing a day earlier with Yusei Kikuchi feeling under the weather.
Seattle got a solid start from right-hander Justin Dunn, who was asked to move up his outing a day earlier with Yusei Kikuchi feeling under the weather.
“I closed my eyes and swung,” he joked. “No, it was pretty fun. To be able to get a hit in the big leagues, especially off a pitcher of that caliber, was a pretty cool moment.”
Dunn ran into trouble in the fifth inning, walking two of the first three batters he faced. But he struck out Tommy Pham swinging to end the inning.
Working on four days rest and with the heart of the Padres lineup coming up for a third time, Servais pulled Dunn with only 71 pitches thrown.
“Going through that meat of the lineup there a third time is always a challenge,” Servais said. He had done his job. It was exactly what we’d hoped he would do to give us an opportunity to win that game. There was no reason to push him any farther.”
Dunn admitted he was fatigued.
“Hitting took a lot out of my legs for sure,” he said. “Running and standing out on the bases that’s what took a lot out of my legs. I definitely was fatigued. In that situation coming up and with 2-3-4, it could have went either way. But, no, I was definitely tired.”
Lefty Anthony Misiewicz entered the game to start the sixth and didn’t record an out, allowing a leadoff double Jurickson Profar and three consecutive singles, including Tatis’ RBI single. He was lifted for J.T. Chargois, who retired the next three batters, but did allow two of Misiewicz’s runners to score.
Robert Dugger was Tatis’ final victim in the seventh. san Diego loaded the bases with one out and Tatis crushed a 1-0 fastball over the wall in dead center.