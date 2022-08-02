NEW YORK — When Andres Munoz steps on the mound to throw his first ever pitch in the postseason, presumably this year, he will carry the memory of this experience and what he needed to do to survive and flourish in it.
Brought in to close out a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth at Yankee Stadium, the young right-hander, who had sat out the last four days due to soreness, found himself in a self-created mess with the bases loaded and two outs.
With the crowd of 38,735 standing in anticipation to celebrate a walk-off win, Munoz instead sent them streaming to the exits, striking out pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres to give the Mariners a gutty and much-needed 8-6 victory over the Yankees.
The Mariners picked up their second win on this meat-grinder of a seven-game road trip that featured a four-game series at Minute Maid Park and three at Yankee Stadium against two of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
They could steal a series win over the Yankees with a victory on Wednesday afternoon with recently acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo getting the start in his Mariners debut. The Yankees will roll out their ace Gerrit Cole in what will be a playoff-level pitching matchup.
With Julio Rodriguez on in the injured list and Ty France nursing a sore wrist, outscoring the Yankees and beating them when starter Logan Gilbert has suboptimal performance will pay future dividends.
“That is probably the epitome of a team win if we’ve had one all year long with everybody chipping in,” Servais said.
Given its friendly dimensions in various places and the way the ball seems to carry, Yankee Stadium can be a dream for power hitters like Aaron Judge, who has 43 homers on the season, and Mariners slugger Sam Haggerty.
Excuse me, what?
Yes, Sluggin’ Sam Haggerty.
OK, that might be a reach since the speedy, switch-hitter, who is slowly making his case to remain on this team when the reinforcements from the injured list and trade deadline return to the Mariners in the coming week, came into the game with two homers on the season and in his career.
But in the seventh inning, Haggerty yanked a cutter from lefty Lucas Luetge into the seats in left field to break a 6-6 tie. So how does the park to play to his power?
“I don’t look at the fence too much because I don’t hit too many home runs,” he said. “I guess I was just fortunate enough to hit it at the right angle and put a good swing on it.”
It was his third homer of the season and the Mariners have won each of those games.
“If only it were that easy to do,” he said.
