The outbreak of COVID-19 within the Mariners organization continues to grow with each passing day.
Shortly before his daily pregame media session, the team announced that manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta had both tested positive early Wednesday morning and were in isolation.
Both Servais and Acta are vaccinated and must wait at least two days and have no symptoms before testing again. They will need consecutive days of negative tests and approval from the Mariners team physician before being allowed to return to the team.
When Servais was absent in the past, Acta, who had managed in Cleveland, had served as interim manager. Instead, Kristopher Negron will serve as manager for the Mariners moving forward. Negron joined the Mariners coaching staff in 2020. His only managing experience came last season at Class AAA Tacoma.
Hitting coach Tony Arnerich will serve as third base coach in place of Acta whlie Zach Vincej, who has been coaching with Tacoma, has been brought up to serve as first base coach. The Mariners will have minor league hitting coordinator C.J. Gilman and special coordinator Dan Wilson in uniform and in the dugout.
The two coaches join outfielder Mitch Haniger and catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens with known positive COVID tests. On Tuesday, Servais made it mandatory for all coaching staff and support staff to wear masks indoors and during contact with players in hopes of stemming the spread.
Infield coach Perry Hill has been absent the last two days and MLB sources have said he has also tested positive.
Those same sources have said close to a dozen people total in the organization have tested positive in this recent outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.