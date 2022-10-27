Two years ago, Shane Lemieux had a dream season as a rookie for the New York Giants. And that included returning to the Pacific Northwest and beating his favorite childhood team, the Seahawks.
But ever since then injuries have put everything on hold for the West Valley graduate, including a return to Lumen Field for one of the NFL's top teams this weekend.
After missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury, Lemieux suffered a foot injury in the final exhibition game on Aug. 11 and started the season on injured reserve. He has missed all seven of the Giants' games and hasn't been activated yet, but he has been working off to the side at practices without a boot.
Lemieux was slated to be the starting left guard following a solid spring and training camp. New York has had injury issues up and down the offensive line but has nonetheless shot out to a 6-1 start. Ben Bredeson, who took over at left guard, suffered a knee injury last week against Jacksonville and rookie third-round draft pick Joshua Ezeudu played 61 of the team's 77 offensive snaps at that position.
