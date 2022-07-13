An unconventional route to professional boxing makes it even harder to reach the top of the sport.
Personal hardships including time spent in prison and the death of two young children presented significant obstacles for 31-year-old Houston native Quinton Randall (9-0-1) to find his footing as a pro despite a promising amateur career. He remains anxious to prove himself as a welterweight contender, and Thursday's main event against Ivan Pandzic (14-1-1) at Legends Casino in Toppenish looms as another opportunity.
"I want to knock him out," Randall said after both boxers weighed in at just under 147 pounds Wednesday afternoon. "If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, I'm just going to dominate."
Their eight-round fight will follow the co-main event featuring Selah's Andrew Murphy and Detroit native Isiah Jones. Murphy weighed in at exactly 168 pounds and the scale read 166.8 pounds for Jones, nearly eight pounds more than his last fight a month ago.
Randall's far older than those two but has still been labeled by some in the boxing world as a "rising star" thanks to his success since turning pro in February 2019. Some bad luck left him with just one fight last year and a rough start to 2022, offering few chances for him to move up the rankings.
But after a last-minute cancellation and a draw caused by an unintentional second-round headbutt, Randall finally got back to dominating with a unanimous decision win over Alfonso Olvera for the World Boxing Council United States Silver Welterweight Title in April. He's looking for much bigger titles and hoping to stay on track to achieve that goal Thursday night.
"It's a good stepping stone," Randall said. "Any win is a win in the right direction, so just use it as that and just keep going."
