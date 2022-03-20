SEATTLE — Kraken general manager Ron Francis continued unloading players for draft picks Sunday, trading the first captain in team history, Mark Giordano, and forward Colin Blackwell to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Kraken, who are retaining 50% of Giordano’s remaining salary for this season, received a second round draft pick this summer, another in 2023 and a third rounder in 2024 in return for the package.
Giordano, 38, was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft from Calgary, where he had played for 15 seasons, scoring 143 goals and compiling 366 assists. He was also a team leader and was captain of the Flames for his final eight seasons there.
Blackwell, 28, had eight goals and 17 points in 39 games with Seattle. He was acquired from the New York Rangers during the expansion draft.
Giordano played in 55 games with the Kraken and was tied for seventh on the team with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists).
Giordano said Friday that he liked his time in Seattle
“I’ve been happy to be a part of building something here,” Giordano said. “To be named captain is something I don’t take for granted. And for the organization to put the ‘C’ on my jersey this year means a lot. I look at a ton of different relationships I made this year. Guys I’d never met before.
“So it’s been a pretty cool experience. I know obviously we didn’t get the results we would have wanted. But I do think there are a lot of positives to take away from the way this thing was built and is being built.”
Giordano was the second player dealt by the Kraken ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, with Seattle having traded veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.