SEATTLE -- As more NHL teams have their seasons paused due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Seattle Kraken will have another game postponed before the holiday break begins on Friday.
After Seattle’s game in Calgary on Dec. 23 was postponed on Friday due to the Flames’ severe outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t visit the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday due to an outbreak in the Toronto organization.
The Kraken are hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and were scheduled to face Toronto in the back-to-back. The Maple Leafs were scheduled to face the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday night, but the Canucks’ two games this weekend have now been canceled.
After the Flames, Panthers and Avalanche had their games paused going into the holiday break on Friday, Nashville, which has nine positive cases, is expected to join them.
As of Saturday evening, there were over 100 players and 35 team staff members in COVID protocols across the NHL. The Maple Leafs currently have eight players in protocol.
The Kraken had not had any games postponed due to COVID all season and now have had two postponed in the past 48 hours.
Before the game with Edmonton, the Kraken didn’t express any extra anxiety about the state of the league right now.
“We’re here, we’re ready to play a hockey game,” Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said ahead of the game with the Oilers. “At the end of the day, there’s no second-guessing that. There’s no anxiety, there’s nothing more that comes with it.”
Even while the Kraken haven’t seen an outbreak like some of the teams on pause so far, the Oilers were placing more players into protocol even a couple of hours before the game. Given the way the Bruins have been torn through with cases after playing the Flames, and how many players they’ve dealt with in protocol, transmissibility in games has become a concern.
For the players, though, competitive disadvantage has also been on their minds; a team like the Bruins was forced to play shorthanded on Thursday night and lost to the Islanders. Nashville played the night before going on pause, with players out of their lineup.
Even Edmonton had to scramble a bit on Saturday before the game.
“The teams last year that stayed healthy were generally the ones that did really well,” Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said on Saturday morning after an optional morning skate. “You have to treat it like a regular injury, you’re out 10 days, it can really hurt your team. So you take as many measures as you can to stay healthy.”
With players in protocol, the Kraken have had to dip into the AHL level and make some callups from Charlotte, including Max McCormick. For guys jumping into a potential Covid situation — even though some AHL teams are even on pause now, too — it’s a complicated situation to enter.
For everyone in the league it’s a bit of a different situation, but they can all agree, it’s shrouded in uncertainty.
“It’s definitely strange,” said McCormick. “It felt like things were going in a great direction and now with some more setbacks, there’s some uncertainty and some nervousness. But t the end of the day, a lot of that stuff is out of my control so all I can really focus on is being ready for performing when I play and try to focus on what I can control.”
Oleksiak enters protocol
Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak didn’t skate in warmups ahead of the game with Edmonton and moments later was announced to be in Covid protocol.
He became the fourth Kraken to enter protocol along with Riley Sheahan, Colin Blackwell, and Yanni Gourde. Haydn Fleury played in his place.
Oleksiak is second on the Kraken in time on ice and hadn’t missed a game all season. More than 100 players across the NHL are now in protocol, around 15 percent of the entire league.
Driedger starts
Chris Driedger earned another start after a strong performance in Seattle’s win in San Jose on Wednesday where he earned the win.
That had been Driedger’s first start since he was injured in Buffalo a couple of weeks ago, after he was coming off of back-to-back wins. He also played in the loss to Anaheim the day following the win over the Sharks after Philipp Grubauer had been injured.
Grubauer said on Friday after practice he was healthy and available for Saturday’s game.
